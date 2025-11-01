'Outer Banks' Executive Producer Jonas Pate's Scandal Explained: Inside His Alleged Physical Altercation With a Production Assistant
Nov. 1 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Jonas Pate Allegedly Grabbed and Shook a Female Production Assistant
Outer Banks co-creator and executive producer Jonas Pate came under scrutiny after allegations he grabbed and shook a female production assistant surfaced.
A TMZ report on October 22 stated that multiple sources claimed Pate, who also serves as the director of the Netflix hit series, shook the staff while yelling at her during filming. Tensions were reportedly "high" on the set leading up to the alleged incident.
According to the insiders, cast members, including Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline, stepped in when the executive producer got physical. Meanwhile, multiple production sources said Pate's behavior was "not unusual."
"It's about time that it's made public," said one insider.
Jonas Pate 'Just Crossed the Line'
After the report was published, a separate insider provided additional details about the alleged incident involving Pate.
"[Pate] was screaming at the female production assistant and grabbed her by her shoulders and shook her. He didn't hurt her or try to hurt her. He just crossed a line. Putting your hands on someone is never, ever okay," a source told People.
'Outer Banks' Production Is Continuing Following the On-Set Incident
Filming of Outer Banks is reportedly continuing in Dubrovnik, Croatia, a few days after the alleged physical altercation. Sources said Pate, who has not yet addressed the allegation, is still directing the series.
Netflix announced production on Outer Banks had begun in June.
"We are over the moon to be setting out on one last trip with the Pogues," the creators told Tudum at the time. "Being back on set with our cast for this final round is nothing short of bittersweet and surreal. We can't wait to show everyone what we have in store this season — it's going to be a wild ride."
In a previous letter, they revealed the fifth and final season will be their "best" one yet, adding, "We've always known from the beginning what the last scene would be."
Outer Banks' fifth and final season is scheduled to arrive on Netflix in 2026. Fans can watch the first four seasons of the series on the streaming service.