'Outer Banks' Executive Producer Jonas Pate's Scandal Explained: Inside His Alleged Physical Altercation With a Production Assistant

Jonas Pate Allegedly Grabbed and Shook a Female Production Assistant

Source: MEGA Several 'Outer Banks' stars reportedly intervened when the physical altercation happened.

Outer Banks co-creator and executive producer Jonas Pate came under scrutiny after allegations he grabbed and shook a female production assistant surfaced. A TMZ report on October 22 stated that multiple sources claimed Pate, who also serves as the director of the Netflix hit series, shook the staff while yelling at her during filming. Tensions were reportedly "high" on the set leading up to the alleged incident. According to the insiders, cast members, including Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline, stepped in when the executive producer got physical. Meanwhile, multiple production sources said Pate's behavior was "not unusual." "It's about time that it's made public," said one insider.

Jonas Pate 'Just Crossed the Line'

Source: MEGA Multiple sources said the 'Outer Banks' co-creator got physical with a female staff.

After the report was published, a separate insider provided additional details about the alleged incident involving Pate. "[Pate] was screaming at the female production assistant and grabbed her by her shoulders and shook her. He didn't hurt her or try to hurt her. He just crossed a line. Putting your hands on someone is never, ever okay," a source told People.

'Outer Banks' Production Is Continuing Following the On-Set Incident

Source: MEGA 'Outer Banks' is currently filming in Croatia.