Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow 'Adamant' They Didn't Use Body Doubles Amid Rumored Drama

After fans claimed Rudy Pankow and Madison Bailey didn't shoot some romantic scenes together for Outer Banks, a source revealed there were no extras being brought in.

“They are both adamant that the rumors about them having body doubles because they refused to shoot together is completely off base,” the insider revealed. “That hasn’t stopped the rumors from flying around, especially because the way certain scenes were edited, it really does seem suspect. It wouldn’t be the first time that trick was used for two costars that weren’t getting along, but Rudy and Madison one hundred percent deny it.”