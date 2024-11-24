Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow 'Adamant' They Didn't Use Body Doubles Amid Rumored Drama
After fans claimed Rudy Pankow and Madison Bailey didn't shoot some romantic scenes together for Outer Banks, a source revealed there were no extras being brought in.
“They are both adamant that the rumors about them having body doubles because they refused to shoot together is completely off base,” the insider revealed. “That hasn’t stopped the rumors from flying around, especially because the way certain scenes were edited, it really does seem suspect. It wouldn’t be the first time that trick was used for two costars that weren’t getting along, but Rudy and Madison one hundred percent deny it.”
As OK! previously reported, Outer Banks viewers thought Pankow, 26, and Bailey, 25, refused to film one scene in Season 4 Part 2, which was released on the streaming platform on November 7.
In the scene, JJ, played by Pankow, and Kiara, played by Bailey, were seen cuddling up by a fire alongside the other characters — but JJ and Kiara were never seen in the same shot together, which led to rumors there was something bigger going on between the two actors.
“The camera cuts,” one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside a video from the series.
“This is just insane,” another user added. “The fact that Rudy and Madison refused to record it together and they had to use stunt doubles just shows their unprofessionalism to their work. And they weren’t even supposed to be doing anything huge in that scene, just hugging a bit.”
Some thought Pankow and Bailey's significant others didn't want them to be close. The alleged drama began when Pankow and his girlfriend, Elaine Siemek, and Bailey and her girlfriend, Mariah Linney, were all at a cast dinner in June 2023. Afterwards, Bailey and Siemek reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram. Siemek also unfollowed Linney, and Linney and Pankow unfollowed each other.
Bailey seemed to put an end to the hearsay when she uploaded a photo to Instagram from Season 1 of Outer Banks that included Pankow.
“P4L,” she penned alongside the image of herself, Pankow, Chase Stokes and Jonathan Daviss on set. The caption referenced a saying their characters repeat on the show, “Pogues for life.”
Meanwhile, another source claimed to Life & Style that Bailey had a hard time saying goodbye to Pankow, whose character died at the end of Season 4.
“Madison seemed very broken up when it was time to say goodbye to Rudy,” the insider shared. “Regardless of what drama went on between them, they shared a very special moment in time, and at one point they were very close, so to have him leaving is shaking her up and the rest of the cast.”
The source added, “No one seems happy about him leaving, and there have been some hints that the producers might find a creative way to bring him back for next season. But as it stands now he is done, and that’s been tough for everyone, him included.”
