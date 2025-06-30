Ozzy Osbourne Tells Fans to 'Clone Me' as His DNA Goes on Sale in Bizarre Move
Ozzy Osbourne is making headlines once again, but this time for an astonishing reason.
The legendary rocker is offering his very own DNA to a select group of fans in a bizarre yet intriguing promotion.
As the Prince of Darkness prepares for a farewell performance at Birmingham's Villa Park next month, the 76-year-old aims to ensure his legacy by teaming up with Liquid Death, a company known for its unique approach to beverages.
They are releasing ten limited edition iced tea cans aptly named "Infinite Ozzy," which contain trace amounts of Osbourne's DNA.
"Ozzy Osbourne is 1 of 1. But we're selling his actual DNA so you can recycle him forever," the company stated.
In a promotional trailer, Osbourne is seen enjoying the iced tea before crushing the cans and sealing them in an airtight container.
A voiceover adds, "There will never be another Ozzy Osbourne, unless you have his actual DNA."
Each can, which is low-calorie and enriched with B vitamins, is not only signed by Osbourne but also contains trace DNA from his saliva.
"Just imagine if you could bring back early Eighties Ozzy. He can mow your lawn, perform at kids' birthday parties or anything you want," the ad continued. "We're serious — these contain Ozzy's actual DNA. There are only ten available, act now."
Osbourne responded to the excitement with his characteristic humor, exclaiming, "Clone me, you b-------!"
Despite his health challenges, he remains determined to perform and recently stated on his "Ozzy Speaks SiriusXM" show that he will be present for the show "by hook or by crook."
"My head's crazy. I will have done the show and died a death before I even started my exercises," he shared candidly. "I remember being in f------ Vegas one time… and I talked myself into blowing the gig."
Fans are eager to know if they will see the iconic star on his trademark throne or on a segway during the show.
"I don't f------ know. If I'm on a throne, okay! If I'm in a f------ movable f------ cart, I don't know," he confessed.
This performance marks a significant moment as it reunites original Black Sabbath members — Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward — for the first time in two decades.
The band had reportedly played their "last" gig in 2017, although Osbourne was unable to perform at their Rock 'N' Roll Hall of Fame induction last year.
As the countdown to this monumental event begins, Iommi shared his own mix of excitement and trepidation.
"This would be a big, monumental thing if it all comes good. The worrying thing for me is the unknown," he admitted, emphasizing the unique nature of their upcoming show.