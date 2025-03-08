Ozzy Osbourne's Parkinson's Diagnosis Is Affecting Him 'So Badly But He’s Refusing to Sit' Out of Black Sabbath's Final Performance
Ozzy Osbourne’s Parkinson’s disease is having a detrimental effect on his quality of life.
“He can’t really stand,” an insider heartbreakingly shared, “it’s been that way the past year.”
Osbourne is preparing to reunite with his band, Black Sabbath, for a final performance, something the source called “a miracle” given his current condition.
“His Parkinson’s affects him so badly but he’s refusing to sit this last show out,” they shared, “and Sharon [Osbourne] is 100 percent behind him.”
Ozzy and his bandmates — Tony Lommmi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward — are set to headline Back to the Beginning on July 5 at Villa Park, which is the first time the band will play together in 20 years. Prior to Black Sabbath taking the stage, Ozzy is due to perform a short solo set.
The source explained Sharon has been working hard to make sure everything goes well and that Ozzy doesn’t compromise his health for this performance.
“She will arrange every detail, the way she always has,” the source said, “with the utmost care. This is extremely bittersweet, she’s thrilled he’s going to be able to do this because it means so much to him, and there are a lot of tears associated with this as well because it will be the final show.”
They revealed Sharon is emotional over the final performance as well, as it’s been “decades" of her “arranging shows” for Ozzy, and this is “an ending for her too.” Even though she’s “very broken up about it,” the source added Sharon is “determined to make it as smooth and joyful for Ozzy as she can.” “They’ll go by private plane with all sorts of doctors and therapists, it’s going to take a village but Sharon won’t have it any other way, she doesn’t want this taking Ozzy out, looking after him is her main focus these days,” the insider concluded.
Ozzy was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2003 and has faced an uphill health battle ever since.
In Touch spoke to the source.