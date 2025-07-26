Remembering Ozzy Osbourne: A Closer Look at His Iconic Movie and TV Cameos and Beyond

In the third and final installment of the Austin Powers franchise, the Black Sabbath frontman made a memorable cameo alongside his family—Sharon, Kelly and Jack — serving as a direct nod to their reality show, The Osbournes, which debuted that same year.

Their scene featured some classic fourth wall-breaking humor, hilariously reflecting on the original Austin Powers joke. Despite the years, the family's candid discussions filled with humor remain a comedic gem.

Watch Austin Powers in Goldmember on Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV+.