Remembering Ozzy Osbourne: A Closer Look at His Iconic Movie and TV Cameos and Beyond
Beyond his musical contributions, Ozzy Osbourne's influence rippled through pop culture, highlighted by his playful television and film appearances where he often embraced his signature humor.
Here's a look at some of Osbourne's most memorable cameos, available on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Tubi and Peacock.
Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)
In the third and final installment of the Austin Powers franchise, the Black Sabbath frontman made a memorable cameo alongside his family—Sharon, Kelly and Jack — serving as a direct nod to their reality show, The Osbournes, which debuted that same year.
Their scene featured some classic fourth wall-breaking humor, hilariously reflecting on the original Austin Powers joke. Despite the years, the family's candid discussions filled with humor remain a comedic gem.
Watch Austin Powers in Goldmember on Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV+.
Moulin Rouge (2001)
Though brief, Ozzy's unmistakable scream echoes in the enchanting musical drama, Moulin Rouge.
Kylie Minogue, in her role as the Green Fairy, unexpectedly morphs into Ozzy's voice during a pivotal absinthe-drinking scene, adding a delightful twist to the film's eclectic music style.
Rent Moulin Rouge on Apple TV+ or Google Play.
Little Nicky (2000)
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In this Adam Sandler classic, Ozzy plays himself, ultimately saving the world from evil.
In a climactic scene, Nicky (played by Sandler) calls upon Ozzy to replicate his infamous 1982 moment of biting the head off a bat as evil forces descend upon Earth. It's a testament to Ozzy's power as a rock icon.
Watch on Pluto TV.
The Decline of Western Civilization Part II: The Metal Years (1988)
Director Penelope Spheeris captures the essence of the rugged LA rock scene in this riveting documentary. Ozzy discusses the crucial intertwining of substance use and Black Sabbath's rise, exposing the harsh realities of the metal lifestyle alongside fellow rock legends. This film provides a sobering look at the excesses of the era and dives deep into the stories of respected bands like Megadeth, KISS and more.
Watch The Decline of Western Civilization Part II: The Metal Years for free on Tubi.
The 7D (2014-2016)
For a family-friendly introduction to Ozzy, check out his cameo in Disney XD's animated series, The 7D.
Ozzy and Sharon voice the Duke and Duchess of Drear, parents to the villainous Hildy Gloom, who's voiced by their daughter, Kelly. This charming subplot nods to their real-life family dynamics while maintaining a light and humorous tone suitable for younger audiences.
You can buy episodes of The 7D on Amazon Prime Video or stream them on YouTube TV with a subscription.
Ozzy's impactful legacy extends beyond music; his memorable cameos serve as fun and entertaining reminders of his vibrant personality and enduring cultural influence.