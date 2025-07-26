or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Ozzy Osbourne
OK LogoPHOTOS

Remembering Ozzy Osbourne: A Closer Look at His Iconic Movie and TV Cameos and Beyond

ozzy osbourne iconic movie tv roles
Source: MEGA

Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary frontman of Black Sabbath, left a lasting legacy in rock music before passing away at 76 on Tuesday, July 22.

Profile Image

July 26 2025, Published 8:33 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Beyond his musical contributions, Ozzy Osbourne's influence rippled through pop culture, highlighted by his playful television and film appearances where he often embraced his signature humor.

Here's a look at some of Osbourne's most memorable cameos, available on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Tubi and Peacock.

Article continues below advertisement

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)

ozzy osbourne iconic movie tv roles
Source: MEGA

In the third and final installment of the Austin Powers franchise, the Black Sabbath frontman made a memorable cameo alongside his family—Sharon, Kelly and Jack — serving as a direct nod to their reality show, The Osbournes, which debuted that same year.

Their scene featured some classic fourth wall-breaking humor, hilariously reflecting on the original Austin Powers joke. Despite the years, the family's candid discussions filled with humor remain a comedic gem.

Watch Austin Powers in Goldmember on Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV+.

Article continues below advertisement

Moulin Rouge (2001)

ozzy osbourne iconic movie tv roles
Source: MEGA

Though brief, Ozzy's unmistakable scream echoes in the enchanting musical drama, Moulin Rouge.

Kylie Minogue, in her role as the Green Fairy, unexpectedly morphs into Ozzy's voice during a pivotal absinthe-drinking scene, adding a delightful twist to the film's eclectic music style.

Rent Moulin Rouge on Apple TV+ or Google Play.

Article continues below advertisement

Little Nicky (2000)

ozzy osbourne iconic movie tv roles
Source: MEGA
MORE ON:
Ozzy Osbourne

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

In this Adam Sandler classic, Ozzy plays himself, ultimately saving the world from evil.

In a climactic scene, Nicky (played by Sandler) calls upon Ozzy to replicate his infamous 1982 moment of biting the head off a bat as evil forces descend upon Earth. It's a testament to Ozzy's power as a rock icon.

Watch on Pluto TV.

Article continues below advertisement

The Decline of Western Civilization Part II: The Metal Years (1988)

ozzy osbourne iconic movie tv roles
Source: MEGA

Director Penelope Spheeris captures the essence of the rugged LA rock scene in this riveting documentary. Ozzy discusses the crucial intertwining of substance use and Black Sabbath's rise, exposing the harsh realities of the metal lifestyle alongside fellow rock legends. This film provides a sobering look at the excesses of the era and dives deep into the stories of respected bands like Megadeth, KISS and more.

Watch The Decline of Western Civilization Part II: The Metal Years for free on Tubi.

Article continues below advertisement

The 7D (2014-2016)

ozzy osbourne iconic movie tv roles
Source: MEGA

For a family-friendly introduction to Ozzy, check out his cameo in Disney XD's animated series, The 7D.

Ozzy and Sharon voice the Duke and Duchess of Drear, parents to the villainous Hildy Gloom, who's voiced by their daughter, Kelly. This charming subplot nods to their real-life family dynamics while maintaining a light and humorous tone suitable for younger audiences.

You can buy episodes of The 7D on Amazon Prime Video or stream them on YouTube TV with a subscription.

Article continues below advertisement

Ozzy's impactful legacy extends beyond music; his memorable cameos serve as fun and entertaining reminders of his vibrant personality and enduring cultural influence.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.