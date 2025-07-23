Ozzy Osbourne's Life in Photos: A Look Back After His Death at 76
Ozzy Osbourne Co-Founded Black Sabbath
Black Sabbath legend Ozzy Osbourne offered unmatched contributions to the music industry before his death on July 22.
His story with the band began in Birmingham, England, after he and Geezer Butler reunited in another group following Rare Breed's disbandment. They performed together under the Polka Tulka Band banner alongside Tony Iommi and Bill Ward before renaming their group Earth.
"Everything changed when Butler came to the band with an idea for a song inspired by a disturbing apparition," the band's official website shares. "A fan of horror films and the black magic-themed novels of Dennis Wheatley, he flirted briefly with the black arts. But when he saw what he believed to be a figure from the dark side at the foot of his bed one night, he ceased his dabblings in the goth world."
Osbourne and his bandmates then composed a song, titled "Black Sabbath," which was inspired by Boris Karloff's 1963 film of the same name.
The History page adds, "It provoked a reaction in audiences unlike anything else in their repertoire, and they knew they'd stumbled onto something powerful and unique. Forced to change their name because there was already another band named Earth, they made an obvious choice: Black Sabbath."
Amid Black Sabbath's skyrocketing career, Osbourne began working on solo projects between late 1977 and early 1978. He quit the band for good after their Never Say Die! Tour, which ran from May 1978 to December 1978.
Still, the original four members reunited on several occasions, including at Live Aid in 1985 and during their farewell tour, The End, in 2016.
Ozzy Osbourne Also Enjoyed a Successful Solo Career
After Osbourne left Black Sabbath, he launched a solo career with a debut studio album, Blizzard of Ozz, in 1980, followed by a tour of the same name. He went on to release 13 more studio albums and hold accompanying tours.
He released his thirteenth and final studio album, Patient Number 9, in 2022.
Ozzy Osbourne Was a Loving Husband and Father-of-Six
The rocker was first married to Thelma Riley from 1971 to 1982. They welcomed two kids together, Jessica Osbourne and Louis Osbourne, before divorcing.
Ozzy also adopted Elliot, Thelma's son from a previous marriage.
He later moved on with Sharon Osbourne, whom he wed in 1982. Although they had a brief split in 2016, the twosome reconciled and renewed their vows in May 2017.
"For me, this was actually our real wedding day. This is the one that I will remember," he told Hello!. "Sharon and I have been through so much, and this honestly feels like a new beginning."
Ozzy and Sharon expanded their family during their marriage, welcoming three children together: Aimée Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne and Jack Osbourne.
Ozzy Osbourne Had Other Careers
In addition to his musical career, Ozzy also found success in other ventures, including Ozzfest. He also shared his personal life in the reality television series The Osbournes alongside Sharon and their kids.
Ozzy Osbourne Faced Health Challenges and Addiction Problems
Ozzy struggled with alcohol and drug addictions for decades starting in the 1970s, which took a toll on his physical and mental health. Despite the challenges, he continued to perform and release new albums.
"I've always been self-medicating because I've never liked the way I felt," he told Variety in 2021. "I've had great success in my life, but I've never felt great about myself. And so, from a very early age, I used to sniff fumes, all kinds of things, anything to get me out of my head."
While still dealing with alcoholism and drug addiction, he sustained fractures in eight ribs, a vertebra and left collarbone following a 2003 ATV accident. The same year, he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, though he did not publicly disclose the diagnosis for more than a decade.
Ozzy Osbourne's Health Issues Persisted for Years
Ozzy endured years of health setbacks after the quad bike accident.
In 2018, he had his hands examined after his right thumb swelled "to the size of a f------ lightbulb." His doctors later found he had multiple staph infections, prompting him to undergo surgery on his hand.
The "Dreamer" singer dealt with another debilitating health issue when he was hospitalized with a severe upper respiratory infection in February 2019 before his No More Tour 2.
"First the staph infection in my thumb and now coming down with the flu and bronchitis," he said when he announced the cancelation of the tour's first four dates. "I want to apologize to all of my fans who have been so loyal over the years, my band, my crew and to Judas Priest for letting you all down."
Then, during a 2020 appearance on Good Morning America, Ozzy confirmed he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease but clarified it was "not a death sentence." The health condition, however, eventually affected his ability to walk.
"I have made it to 2025. I can't walk, but you know what I was thinking over the holidays? For all my complaining, I'm still alive," he said in an episode of his SiriusXM radio show in February. "I may be moaning that I can't walk but I look down the road and there's people that didn't do half as much as me and didn’t make it."
Ozzy also underwent multiple surgeries on his neck and spinal cord in the years leading up to his death.
Ozzy Osbourne Joined Black Sabbath on Stage for His Final Show Before His Death
Before performing his final Black Sabbath show, Ozzy repeatedly assured fans he would perform again despite his Parkinson's disease.
"I haven't done any physical work for the last seven [or so] years," he said of the performance. "By hook or by crook, I'm gonna make it there. I've got this trainer guy who helps people get back to normal. It's hard going, but he's convinced that he can pull it off for me. I'm giving it everything I've got."
On July 5, Ozzy finally reunited with his Black Sabbath bandmates for his final concert, Back to the Beginning, in the U.K.
Ozzy Osbourne Died at the Age of 76
Just two weeks after Ozzy graced the stage again, his family released a statement on July 22, announcing his death.
"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," the statement, signed by Sharon and their kids, read. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."