NEWS Ozzy Osbourne Told Kelly He Loved Her 'Exactly Who She Was' Before His Sad Death Source: WE NEED TO TALK/YOUTUBE Kelly Osbourne said on the 'We Need to Talk' podcast that her father, Ozzy Osbourne, sat her down three days before his death to make sure she knew how deeply he loved her. Brittany Vincent Sept. 16 2026, Published 7:33 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Osbourne opened up about the last meaningful conversation she had with her father, Ozzy Osbourne, revealing that the Black Sabbath frontman used it to make sure she knew how deeply he loved her. Speaking on the "We Need to Talk" podcast hosted by Paul C. Brunson, Kelly said her father sat her down three days before his death and told her he wanted her to carry his love with her for the rest of her life. Ozzy died at his home in England in July 2025 at 76.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @WENEEDTOTALK/YOUTUBE Kelly Osbourne said she was left 'at ground zero' after her father's death and struggled to cope with the loss.

Article continues below advertisement

Ozzy's Final Message to Kelly

Source: MEGA He told her she could go through life knowing one person loved her for exactly who she was.

Kelly recalled that her father spoke plainly and directly about his feelings for her. "No matter what happens in this life, you can live the rest of your life knowing there was one man on this planet that truly loved you,: Ozzy told Kelly. "That truly loved you for every single thing that you are. And that one man is me." His reassurance was unconditional, in her telling. Ozzy made clear that his love for her didn't depend on anything, Kelly said, describing it as a father's attempt to leave his daughter with a certainty she could hold on to. She said she broke down during the conversation and begged him not to speak as though he was saying goodbye.

Article continues below advertisement

A Farewell Made Possible by Family

Source: WE NEED TO TALK/YOUTUBE Ozzy had been living with Parkinson's disease and complications from a spinal injury.

Ozzy's death came after years of serious health struggles. He had been living with Parkinson's disease and dealing with complications from a spinal injury, and Kelly described his final days as "extremely painful." Even so, he was able to fulfill a last wish. Weeks before his death, Ozzy reunited with his Black Sabbath bandmates for a farewell concert, a performance Kelly credited her mother, Sharon Osbourne, with working tirelessly to arrange. The show let Ozzy thank his fans and say goodbye on his own terms, and Kelly said it brought him immense happiness in his final stretch.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Reflecting on Loss

Source: WE NEED TO TALK/YOUTUBE Weeks before his death, he reunited with his Black Sabbath bandmates for a farewell concert that Kelly credited her mother, Sharon Osbourne, with arranging.

Kelly has continued to reflect publicly on her father in the time since his death. She's marked plenty of milestones including the first Father's Day and the anniversary of his passing without him, sharing emotional tributes about the void he left in her life. But rather than dwelling on his suffering, Kelly remembered her final meaningful conversation with her father as a gift, a moment in which Ozzy, knowing his time was short, chose to spend it making sure she felt loved.

Ozzy's Enduring Legacy

Source: MEGA Ozzy died at his home in England in July 2025 at 76, surrounded by his family.