Ozzy Osbourne's Final Concert: Watch the Singer's Enthusiastic Performance Less Than 3 Weeks Before He Died
Ozzy Osbourne was in his element during his last performance.
Less than three weeks before the singer passed away at age 76 on Tuesday, July 22, the star reunited with his Black Sabbath bandmates for the Back to the Beginning show, a benefit concert held in England on July 5.
Ozzy Osbourne's Final Performance
Though the rocker had to sit down while singing due to his Parkinson's disease and spinal injuries, he still went all out, even wearing his thick black eye makeup.
According to a report, the music icon belted out tunes like “Mr. Crowley” and “Crazy Train” on his own before bandmates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward joined him for four more tunes.
"It’s so good to be on this f------ stage, you have no idea," Osbourne raved to the crowd of 45,000 people, often pointing his microphone to them to let fans sing. "Let the madness begin!"
In addition, around 5.8 million people watched the show via an online livestream.
Ozzy Osbourne's Family Raves Over Last Show
After the concert, the rocker posted a slew of backstage photos, where he was greeted by friends and loved ones, including wife Sharon Osbourne, daughter Kelly and son Jack.
Kelly raved over seeing her dad back onstage, gushing in an Instagram post, "To say that yesterday was magic was an understatement!"
"I can’t even write this without tears streaming down my face! Thank you to everyone who came to support my dad. Thank you to the fans who without we are nothing!" the Fashion Police alum shared. "My dad got his moment in the sun! He was able to say thank you and goodbye in the most beautiful way!"
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"It never gets old. Still mesmerized by grand-dad 🤘," Jack captioned a video from the show, which showed his children watching from the packed crowd.
He also shared a backstage shot alongside his parents.
The Rocker's Family Released a Statement to Confirm His Death
As OK! reported, Ozzy's passing was confirmed by his family.
"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," their public message read. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."
The superstar was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2019, informing his fans about the struggle the following year.
Earlier this month, the rockstar revealed his memoir, Last Rites, would be available in October.
"LAST RITES is the shocking, bitterly hilarious, never-before-told story of Ozzy’s descent into h---," the synopsis reads. "Along the way, he reflects on his extraordinary life and career, including his marriage to wife Sharon, as well as his reflections on what it took for him to get back onstage for the triumphant Back to the Beginning concert, streamed around the world, where Ozzy reunited with his Black Sabbath bandmates for the final time."