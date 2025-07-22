Ozzy Osbourne's Final Concert: Watch the Singer's Enthusiastic Performance Less Than 3 Weeks Before He Died

Though the rocker had to sit down while singing due to his Parkinson's disease and spinal injuries, he still went all out, even wearing his thick black eye makeup.

According to a report, the music icon belted out tunes like “Mr. Crowley” and “Crazy Train” on his own before bandmates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward joined him for four more tunes.

"It’s so good to be on this f------ stage, you have no idea," Osbourne raved to the crowd of 45,000 people, often pointing his microphone to them to let fans sing. "Let the madness begin!"

In addition, around 5.8 million people watched the show via an online livestream.