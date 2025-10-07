Politics Pam Bondi Fiercely Defends Donald Trump After Democrat Asks If FBI Found 'Half-Naked' Photos Involving the President and Jeffrey Epstein Source: @atrupar/Instagram; MEGA Pam Bondi lashed out at a Judiciary Committee hearing on October 7. Stacey Sanderson Oct. 7 2025, Published 1:23 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Pam Bondi fiercely defended Donald Trump on Tuesday, October 7, during a Judiciary Committee hearing when she was asked about Jeffrey Epstein allegedly showing “people photos of President Trump with half-naked young women.” Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) riled up Bondi when he stated, “There were hundreds of suspicious activity reports. Some people would deduce from the fact that they are called suspicious activity reports that there might be suspicious activity. And yet you seem to have looked at zero of those suspicious activity reports involving Jeffrey Epstein accounts."

Article continues below advertisement

NOTABLE -- Pam Bondi refuses to answer direct questions about if the FBI has incriminating photos of Trump with half-naked young women, but instead deflects from them by attacking Sen. Whitehouse pic.twitter.com/hNL3J7vN6N — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 7, 2025 Source: @atrupar/X Pam Bondi lashed out during the meeting.

"Let me ask you something else. There’s been public reporting that Jeffrey Epstein showed people photos of President Trump with half-naked young women. Do you know if the FBI found those photographs in their search of Jeffrey Epstein’s safe or premises or otherwise? Have you seen any such thing?" he continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @atrupar/Instagram Pam Bondi is loyal to Donald Trump.

Bondi wasn't having it and immediately lashed out. “You know, Senator Whitehouse, you sit here and make salacious remarks, once again, trying to slander President Trump left and right, when you’re the one who was taking money from one of Epstein’s closest confidants — I believe, I could be wrong, correct me — Reid Hoffman, who was with Jeffrey Epstein on multiple occasions, and the senator sitting right next to you tried to block the flight logs from being released. Yet you’re grilling me on President Trump and some photograph with Epstein? Come on," she replied. “The question is, did the FBI find those photographs that have been discussed publicly by a witness who claimed Jeffrey Epstein showed them?” Whitehouse asked again as Bondi remained stone-faced.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Pam Bondi previously said Jeffrey Epstein had no 'client list.'

Bondi attempted to turn the tables on Whitehouse and Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) after facing criticism over her July 6 memo in which she stated there was no "client list" and reaffirmed that Epstein's death in 2019 was a suicide. “How many of those Treasury [Suspicious Activity Reports] did you or [FBI] Director [Kash] Patel investigate?” Whitehouse asked Bondi about transactions made by Epstein that had been flagged by banks.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was linked to Jeffrey Epstein.