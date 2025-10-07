or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Pam Bondi Fiercely Defends Donald Trump After Democrat Asks If FBI Found 'Half-Naked' Photos Involving the President and Jeffrey Epstein

photo of Pam Bondi, Donald Trump.
Source: @atrupar/Instagram; MEGA

Pam Bondi lashed out at a Judiciary Committee hearing on October 7.

Oct. 7 2025, Published 1:23 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Pam Bondi fiercely defended Donald Trump on Tuesday, October 7, during a Judiciary Committee hearing when she was asked about Jeffrey Epstein allegedly showing “people photos of President Trump with half-naked young women.”

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) riled up Bondi when he stated, “There were hundreds of suspicious activity reports. Some people would deduce from the fact that they are called suspicious activity reports that there might be suspicious activity. And yet you seem to have looked at zero of those suspicious activity reports involving Jeffrey Epstein accounts."

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @atrupar/X

Pam Bondi lashed out during the meeting.

"Let me ask you something else. There’s been public reporting that Jeffrey Epstein showed people photos of President Trump with half-naked young women. Do you know if the FBI found those photographs in their search of Jeffrey Epstein’s safe or premises or otherwise? Have you seen any such thing?" he continued.

Article continues below advertisement

image. ofPam Bondi is loyal to Donald Trump.
Source: @atrupar/Instagram

Pam Bondi is loyal to Donald Trump.

Bondi wasn't having it and immediately lashed out.

“You know, Senator Whitehouse, you sit here and make salacious remarks, once again, trying to slander President Trump left and right, when you’re the one who was taking money from one of Epstein’s closest confidants — I believe, I could be wrong, correct me — Reid Hoffman, who was with Jeffrey Epstein on multiple occasions, and the senator sitting right next to you tried to block the flight logs from being released. Yet you’re grilling me on President Trump and some photograph with Epstein? Come on," she replied.

“The question is, did the FBI find those photographs that have been discussed publicly by a witness who claimed Jeffrey Epstein showed them?” Whitehouse asked again as Bondi remained stone-faced.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Pam Bondi previously said Jeffrey Epstein had no 'client list.'
Source: MEGA

Pam Bondi previously said Jeffrey Epstein had no 'client list.'

Bondi attempted to turn the tables on Whitehouse and Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) after facing criticism over her July 6 memo in which she stated there was no "client list" and reaffirmed that Epstein's death in 2019 was a suicide.

“How many of those Treasury [Suspicious Activity Reports] did you or [FBI] Director [Kash] Patel investigate?” Whitehouse asked Bondi about transactions made by Epstein that had been flagged by banks.

image of Donald Trump was linked to Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump, who was in Epstein's inner circle, has dodged questions about the controversy, calling it a "hoax."

“Scams and Hoaxes are all the Democrats are good at – It’s all they have – They are no good at governing, no good at policy, and no good at picking winning candidates,” Trump said in a Truth Social rant in July.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.