Pam Bondi Raises Further Questions After Disastrous Appearance Testifying on Epstein Files

Following her disastrous appearance testifying before the House Oversight Committee on her bungling of files related to Jeffrey Epstein, Attorney General Pam Bondi's Department of Justice sent a bizarre, six-page letter to Congress that raised even more questions about its handling of the scandal.

In order to fulfill its obligations of the Epstein Files Transparency Act — which Bondi evaded for weeks — the DOJ sent a dubious list of "all government officials and politically exposed persons" mentioned in the Epstein files.

That list featured 130 individuals, many of whom had already been associated with the deceased s** offender — including President Donald Trump, former Victoria's Secret CEO Lex Wexner and former Trump adviser and MAGA podcaster Steve Bannon — and also included a who's who of Trump's perceived enemies, along with some seemingly random names.