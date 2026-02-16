or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Politics > Pam Bondi
Politics

Pam Bondi Raises Further Questions After Disastrous Appearance Testifying on Epstein Files

Photo of Pam Bondi
Source: MEGA

Attorney General Pam Bondi appears desperate to be done with Epstein.

Feb. 16 2026, Published 11:05 a.m. ET

Following her disastrous appearance testifying before the House Oversight Committee on her bungling of files related to Jeffrey Epstein, Attorney General Pam Bondi's Department of Justice sent a bizarre, six-page letter to Congress that raised even more questions about its handling of the scandal.

In order to fulfill its obligations of the Epstein Files Transparency Act — which Bondi evaded for weeks — the DOJ sent a dubious list of "all government officials and politically exposed persons" mentioned in the Epstein files.

That list featured 130 individuals, many of whom had already been associated with the deceased s** offender — including President Donald Trump, former Victoria's Secret CEO Lex Wexner and former Trump adviser and MAGA podcaster Steve Bannon — and also included a who's who of Trump's perceived enemies, along with some seemingly random names.

Elvis Lives! (In the Epstein Files)

Photo of Elvis Presley posters
Source: Karen Cann/Unsplash

The King is mentioned in the DOJ's Epstein files list of names.

The letter, co-signed by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, explained the new list as including anyone who is a government official or public person whose name appears multiple times, which is where things got murky.

These mentions could be in direct conversations with Epstein or his accomplice, convicted s** trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, or simply from someone they spoke to, offering no indication of the extent of their relationship.

Which explains, sort of, the appearance of Elvis Presley, Janis Joplin and Marilyn Monroe.

Image of newly released DOJ list of 'names' on Epstein list
Source: DOJ

The DOJ's latest list is a who's who of dead celebs.

Pam Bondi

Source: @RoKhanna

'Purposefully muddying the waters'

Image of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Critics blast the DOJ for their latest dubious dump of Epstein files

"The DOJ is once again purposefully muddying the waters on who was a predator and who was mentioned in an email," Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), co-author of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, said in response to the letter.

"To have Janis Joplin, who died when Epstein was 17, in the same list as Larry Nassar, who went to prison for the sexual abuse of hundreds of young women and child pornography, with no clarification of how either was mentioned in the files, is absurd," he wrote.

“Release the full files," Khanna demanded. "Stop protecting predators. Redact only the survivors’ names."

