Pam Bondi Threatened With Jail Time If She Doesn't Release 'Full' Epstein Files by Looming Deadline: 'We Will Prosecute'

Pam Bondi was threatened with prosecution unless she releases the Epstein files in full by a rapidly approaching deadline. Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna warned the United States Attorney General via X on Thursday night, December 18, that she could face jail time if she doesn't release the complete files related to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein ahead of the looming 11:59 p.m. ET deadline on Friday, December 19. "Let me be very clear, we need a full release. Anyone who tampers [with] documents, or conceals documents, or engages in excessive redaction will be prosecuted because of obstruction of justice," declared Khanna.

Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna spearheaded Congress' Epstein Transparency Act.

The liberal politician noted: "We will prosecute individuals regardless of whether they’re the attorney general, or a career or political appointee. We need full transparency and justice for the survivors." "Any person who attempts to conceal or scrub the files will be subject to prosecution under the law," he emphasized. Khanna, who represents California's 17th congressional district, was a key force behind Congress' November signing of the Epstein Transparency Act pushing for the documents' release.

Khanna went on to explain how "rich and powerful men" have "raped underage girls," while vowing to hold them accountable and prosecute anyone who helped cover up the disturbing abuse. The Epstein Transparency Act, however, does not specifically cite legal consequences if Bondi's Department of Justice fails to release the files in full by Friday's deadline. While this means individuals suspected of partaking in or concealing crimes related to Epstein's trafficking scheme would likely avoid charges under Trump's reign, Khanna warned: "They could be subject to prosecution given the federal law, and the statute of limitations will likely run into a new administration."

