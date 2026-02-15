Pam Bondi's DOJ Releases 'All' Jeffrey Epstein Files and Names 300 'Politically Exposed' Individuals

Article continues below advertisement

Many Famous Names Were Mentioned in the New Files

The Letter Claims No New Records Were 'Redacted'

“Names appear in the files released under the Act in a wide variety of contexts,” the note went on. “For example, some individuals had extensive direct email contact with Epstein or [Ghislaine] Maxwell, while other individuals are mentioned only in a portion of a document (including press reporting) that on its face is unrelated to the Epstein or Maxwell matters.” "No records were withheld or redacted ‘on the basis of embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity, including to any government official, public figure, or foreign dignitary,'" they said.

Pam Bondi Was Involved in a Senate Hearing on February 11

“Any omissions from the list are unintentional and, as explained in the previous letters to Congress, a result of the volume and speed with which the Department complied with the Act,” the memo added. While the newest docs simply just name the VIPs, inclusion in the files doesn't imply that the celebs had any direct contact with Epstein or did any wrongdoing. Bondi, 60, was a part of a Senate hearing regarding the files that took place on February 11, where she was condemned for her handling of the documents' publication.

