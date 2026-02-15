Pam Bondi's DOJ Releases 'All' Jeffrey Epstein Files and Names 300 'Politically Exposed' Individuals
Feb. 15 2026, Updated 11:28 a.m. ET
Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that her Department of Justice decided to release "all" of the Jeffrey Epstein files in a letter to government officials penned on February 14.
The note, which was also co-written with Deputy AG Todd Blanche, dropped a list of 300 politicians and A-list individuals who were named in the documents.
Many Famous Names Were Mentioned in the New Files
“The Department released all records, documents, communications and investigative materials in the possession of the Department that ‘relate to’ [Epstein],” the letter read.
The memo then listed a record of "politically exposed persons" who were mentioned in the files, including President Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Prince Harry, Woody Allen, Kamala Harris, Pope John Paul II, Mark Zuckerberg, George Clooney, Jeff Bezos and more.
The Letter Claims No New Records Were 'Redacted'
“Names appear in the files released under the Act in a wide variety of contexts,” the note went on. “For example, some individuals had extensive direct email contact with Epstein or [Ghislaine] Maxwell, while other individuals are mentioned only in a portion of a document (including press reporting) that on its face is unrelated to the Epstein or Maxwell matters.”
"No records were withheld or redacted ‘on the basis of embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity, including to any government official, public figure, or foreign dignitary,'" they said.
- Pam Bondi Told Donald Trump His Name Is in the Epstein Files, Bombshell Report Claims
- Prince William Wanted to Drop Ex-Prince Andrew From Royal Family Way Before Titles Were Removed: 'He Never Much Liked His Uncle'
- Dr. Oz Invited Jeffrey Epstein to Valentine's Day Bash After Pedophile's Jail Release, DOJ Files Claim
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Pam Bondi Was Involved in a Senate Hearing on February 11
“Any omissions from the list are unintentional and, as explained in the previous letters to Congress, a result of the volume and speed with which the Department complied with the Act,” the memo added.
While the newest docs simply just name the VIPs, inclusion in the files doesn't imply that the celebs had any direct contact with Epstein or did any wrongdoing.
Bondi, 60, was a part of a Senate hearing regarding the files that took place on February 11, where she was condemned for her handling of the documents' publication.
Democratic lawmakers, as well as Republican senator Thomas Massie, questioned her over the documents.
Senator Jamie Raskin accused her of failing both the DOJ and the American people as he blasted her for "ignoring" Epstein victims.
“You replace real prosecutors with counterfeit stooges who robotically do the president’s bidding,” Raskin slammed Bondi during the hearing, adding that her DOJ leadership has been full of deceit. “Nothing in American history comes close to this complete corruption of the justice function and contamination of federal law enforcement.”
The DOJ last dropped 3 million files in late January, with several redactions.