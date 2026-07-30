ENTERTAINMENT Pamela Adlon Confesses One of Her Children 'Tore' Her 'Butthole' During Childbirth: 'You Just Have No Idea What I've Been Through' Source: MEGA: Live With Kelly and Mark Pamela Adlon made a hilarious confession about child birth on 'Live With Kelly and Mark.' Olivia Callanan July 30 2026, Published 4:06 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Pamela Adlon and Mark Consuelos talked about pain tolerance.

The brutally honest and hilarious confession came during a conversation about pain tolerance with co-host Mark Consuelos. "How are you with pain?" Consuelos started the exchange. Adlon responded, "Uh, I'm great. I've given birth three times. Hello!"

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'One of My Children, Tore My Butthole With Her Shoulder'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos asked if Pamela Adlon's daughter has broad shoulders after the confession.

"Yes. May I ask? May I ask? Can I ask? Can I ask a follow-up question?" Consuelos continued. Adlon said, "Go for it." "Did you have an epidural for these?" he questioned "I did. I had an epidural, but one of my, no names, one of my children, tore my butthole with her shoulder," she confessed while she and Consuelos started to laugh. "So when people, like, say, you know," she continued. Consuelos jumped in to ask, "Is she a broad-shouldered child?"

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'You Just Have No Idea What I've Been Through'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Pamela Adlon rolled her eyes when Mark Consuelos talked about his foot surgery.

"Not really, which is amazing, but when people say, 'This is gonna hurt' or whatever, I'm like, 'Girl, you just have no idea what I've been through,'" Adlon admitted. Consuelos pulled out a piece of paper and said, "There's a study here. Who's more sensitive to pain, men or women?" "Men!" she exclaimed. "Um, no...It's not true. It's according to science; it's according to science. It's not true that men are more resistant to some pain," he confirmed. "But again, they've never had never had children. I have had foot surgery. Very painful." "Oh..." Adlon added before rolling her eyes.

'I'm Gonna Tell You Something About Mark'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa told the audience that Mark Consuelos is not someone you want in the room when you are going into labor.