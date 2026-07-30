Pamela Adlon Confesses One of Her Children 'Tore' Her 'Butthole' During Childbirth: 'You Just Have No Idea What I've Been Through'
July 30 2026, Published 4:06 p.m. ET
Pamela Adlon did not hold back while discussing pain tolerance during her guest co-hosting appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark.
The 60-year-old actress and writer filled in for Kelly Ripa on the Thursday, July 30, episode as Ripa continues to recover from gum graft surgery.
The brutally honest and hilarious confession came during a conversation about pain tolerance with co-host Mark Consuelos.
"How are you with pain?" Consuelos started the exchange.
Adlon responded, "Uh, I'm great. I've given birth three times. Hello!"
'One of My Children, Tore My Butthole With Her Shoulder'
"Yes. May I ask? May I ask? Can I ask? Can I ask a follow-up question?" Consuelos continued.
Adlon said, "Go for it."
"Did you have an epidural for these?" he questioned
"I did. I had an epidural, but one of my, no names, one of my children, tore my butthole with her shoulder," she confessed while she and Consuelos started to laugh.
"So when people, like, say, you know," she continued.
Consuelos jumped in to ask, "Is she a broad-shouldered child?"
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'You Just Have No Idea What I've Been Through'
"Not really, which is amazing, but when people say, 'This is gonna hurt' or whatever, I'm like, 'Girl, you just have no idea what I've been through,'" Adlon admitted.
Consuelos pulled out a piece of paper and said, "There's a study here. Who's more sensitive to pain, men or women?"
"Men!" she exclaimed.
"Um, no...It's not true. It's according to science; it's according to science. It's not true that men are more resistant to some pain," he confirmed. "But again, they've never had never had children. I have had foot surgery. Very painful."
"Oh..." Adlon added before rolling her eyes.
'I'm Gonna Tell You Something About Mark'
This is not the first time Consuelos has talked about childbirth on the Live show.
During the Friday, July 10, episode, Ripa teased her husband about how he acted in the delivery room.
The conversation started after they watched a video about a woman who did not realize she was giving birth.
Ripa joked, "It's a big baby to not realize what's coming out."
After the clip was over, Consuelos admitted, "I need a little sugar. I almost passed out. Just thinking about it giving birth."
Ripa then recounted what it was like having him alongside her while she was in labor.
"Yeah, sorry. I forgot," she expressed. "I'm gonna tell you something about Mark. You don't necessarily want him in the room or around the hospital when you're in labor or giving birth."
"It becomes, like, very much the nurses are distracted by the husband who is passing out, fainting," she went on to say.