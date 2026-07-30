or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > Live with Kelly and Mark
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Pamela Adlon Confesses One of Her Children 'Tore' Her 'Butthole' During Childbirth: 'You Just Have No Idea What I've Been Through'

Image of Pamela Adlon made a hilarious confession about child birth on 'Live With Kelly and Mark.'
Source: MEGA: Live With Kelly and Mark

Pamela Adlon made a hilarious confession about child birth on 'Live With Kelly and Mark.'

July 30 2026, Published 4:06 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Pamela Adlon did not hold back while discussing pain tolerance during her guest co-hosting appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark.

The 60-year-old actress and writer filled in for Kelly Ripa on the Thursday, July 30, episode as Ripa continues to recover from gum graft surgery.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Pamela Adlon and Mark Consuelos talked about pain tolerance.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Pamela Adlon and Mark Consuelos talked about pain tolerance.

The brutally honest and hilarious confession came during a conversation about pain tolerance with co-host Mark Consuelos.

"How are you with pain?" Consuelos started the exchange.

Adlon responded, "Uh, I'm great. I've given birth three times. Hello!"

Article continues below advertisement

'One of My Children, Tore My Butthole With Her Shoulder'

Image of Mark Consuelos asked if Pamela Adlon's daughter has broad shoulders after the confession.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos asked if Pamela Adlon's daughter has broad shoulders after the confession.

"Yes. May I ask? May I ask? Can I ask? Can I ask a follow-up question?" Consuelos continued.

Adlon said, "Go for it."

"Did you have an epidural for these?" he questioned

"I did. I had an epidural, but one of my, no names, one of my children, tore my butthole with her shoulder," she confessed while she and Consuelos started to laugh.

"So when people, like, say, you know," she continued.

Consuelos jumped in to ask, "Is she a broad-shouldered child?"

MORE ON:
Live with Kelly and Mark

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'You Just Have No Idea What I've Been Through'

Image of Pamela Adlon rolled her eyes when Mark Consuelos talked about his foot surgery.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Pamela Adlon rolled her eyes when Mark Consuelos talked about his foot surgery.

"Not really, which is amazing, but when people say, 'This is gonna hurt' or whatever, I'm like, 'Girl, you just have no idea what I've been through,'" Adlon admitted.

Consuelos pulled out a piece of paper and said, "There's a study here. Who's more sensitive to pain, men or women?"

"Men!" she exclaimed.

"Um, no...It's not true. It's according to science; it's according to science. It's not true that men are more resistant to some pain," he confirmed. "But again, they've never had never had children. I have had foot surgery. Very painful."

"Oh..." Adlon added before rolling her eyes.

'I'm Gonna Tell You Something About Mark'

Image of Kelly Ripa told the audience that Mark Consuelos is not someone you want in the room when you are going into labor.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa told the audience that Mark Consuelos is not someone you want in the room when you are going into labor.

This is not the first time Consuelos has talked about childbirth on the Live show.

During the Friday, July 10, episode, Ripa teased her husband about how he acted in the delivery room.

The conversation started after they watched a video about a woman who did not realize she was giving birth.

Ripa joked, "It's a big baby to not realize what's coming out."

After the clip was over, Consuelos admitted, "I need a little sugar. I almost passed out. Just thinking about it giving birth."

Ripa then recounted what it was like having him alongside her while she was in labor.

"Yeah, sorry. I forgot," she expressed. "I'm gonna tell you something about Mark. You don't necessarily want him in the room or around the hospital when you're in labor or giving birth."

"It becomes, like, very much the nurses are distracted by the husband who is passing out, fainting," she went on to say.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.