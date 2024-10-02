or
Pamela Anderson Distances Herself From 'Baywatch' Documentary: 'I Really Don't Want to Go Backwards'

Source: MEGA

Pamela Anderson distances herself from the 'Baywatch' documentary, saying, 'I really don't want to go backwards.'

By:

Oct. 1 2024, Published 8:55 p.m. ET

Pamela Anderson is making it clear she’s not looking to dive back into her Baywatch days.

“Even today, someone showed me something that Hulu’s doing, some kind of Baywatch [documentary], which I have nothing to do with,” the 57-year-old Barb Wire star told Glamour in an interview published on Monday, September 30.

Anderson shared her thoughts on the new four-part docuseries about the iconic '90s TV show that made her a household name alongside David Hasselhoff, 72.

She emphasized that she had no involvement in the project and has no desire to revisit that chapter of her career.

“And so they just dug up some interview, but I had nothing to do with this documentary,” the Stacked actress explained. “They begged everybody around me. They tried to get my kids to talk me into it. They said they’d give them producer credits.”

Source: MEGA

'Baywatch' made Pamela Anderson a household name alongside David Hasselhoff.

From the ex-Playboy cover girl's perspective, the documentary, After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun created a misleading narrative by suggesting she had a part since they featured original cast members and old interviews Anderson participated in.

Source: MEGA

Pamela Anderson said she was not involved in the docuseries 'After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun.'

“I mean, they were trying everything,” Anderson continued. “And I said, ‘No, I really don’t want to go backwards.’”

On Thursday, September 26, a source revealed to Life & Style that the actress has distanced herself from her former Baywatch costars while focusing on enjoying a more peaceful and fulfilling life.

“A few of the old gang have reached out,” the source said, “but Pam doesn’t feel the need to keep in touch, nor is she one of these Hollywood phonies to kiss up and pretend there’s a friendship there when there’s not.”

Source: MEGA

An Insider said Pamela Anderson loves her life outside of Hollywood.

The insider also said that Pam has moved on from trying to relive what she once considered her peak and is now prepared to embrace the next chapter of her acting career.

“She loves her life on Vancouver Island and has found peace and a surprising success,” the source continued.

Source: MEGA

According to a source, Pamela Anderson has distanced herself from her former 'Baywatch' costars while focusing on enjoying a more peaceful and fulfilling life.

These days, the blonde babe is making her own rules.

“I feel like [now] it's the first time in my life where I feel like if I'm wearing a bathing suit…I feel fine about myself. It's so freeing. It's so crazy because sucking in…or trying to live up to this crazy expectation of what people want you to look like or be as you get older, things change," she told Glamour in the same interview.

“I'm lucky because I've never really had to worry about my weight or anything like that, but I just... [have] never been 100 percent confident," she added.

