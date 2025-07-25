NEWS Sparks Fly! Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson Share a Kiss at 'The Naked Gun' Premiere: Photos Source: MEGA Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson's kiss at 'The Naked Gun' premiere sparked romance rumors. OK! Staff July 25 2025, Published 6:33 a.m. ET

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson ignited the atmosphere at the U.K. premiere of their comedy The Naked Gun, leaving fans buzzing about the undeniable chemistry between the costars.

Anderson, 58, wowed the crowd on Tuesday, July 22, as she graced the red carpet at London's Cineworld Leicester Square in a stunning strapless deep purple gown. But it was the sweet moment when she leaned over and kissed Neeson, 73, on the cheek that truly captured everyone's attention.

Source: MEGA A sweet moment captured Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson embracing.

Neeson, dressed in a sharp gray suit and black shirt, leaned down to meet Anderson, making their height difference — Neeson stands at 6'4" while Anderson is 5'7" — even more charming. The two engaged in playful poses for the cameras, with Neeson sporting his arm around Anderson's back in one photograph.

In another heartwarming moment, Anderson gazed lovingly up at Neeson, who grinned back at her with a twinkle in his eye, as if they shared a delightful inside joke.

Their chemistry became even more evident when they posed alongside producer Erica Huggins. In an intimate shot, Neeson stood with Huggins to his right and Anderson on his left. Observant fans noticed that Neeson kept his left arm wrapped around Anderson's waist while she tenderly held onto his hand.

Source: MEGA Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson shared a warm, playful glance.

The friendly gathering came after the stars sang each other's praises while promoting The Naked Gun. Neeson expressed his admiration, saying, "With Pamela, first off, I'm madly in love with her. She's just terrific to work with." He added that she is "funny and so easy to work with," and he couldn't praise her enough.

Anderson responded, describing Neeson as the "perfect gentleman." She fondly recalled how he "wrapped his coat around me when I was cold" during filming, while she made sure to bake bread and cookies for her costar.

Hinting at their special connection, Anderson disclosed in a May interview with Entertainment Weekly that they often enjoyed dinner together — but with chaperones. "I invited him and his assistant over for romantic dinners with me and my assistant, so our relationship stayed 'professionally romantic' during filming," she said.

Source: MEGA Producer Erica Huggins was also present at the U.K Premiere of 'The Naked Gun.'

In a recent chat with Entertainment Weekly, Neeson noted that Anderson's good looks contributed to their chemistry, stating, "She's got that feistiness and innate sense of humor … And very easy on the eyes, too."

While fans may be shipping Anderson and Neeson after this comedic collaboration, Anderson clarified their relationship is strictly platonic. She remarked that she has "a friend forever in Liam," referring to their bond as "very sincere" and "very loving."

Source: Paramount/YouTube Liam Neeson stars in 'The Naked Gun' reboot with Pamela Anderson.

Neeson, who has been single since the tragic loss of his wife Natasha Richardson in March 2009, declared he's stepping back from dating. When asked if he still dates, Neeson firmly answered, "No, in a word. I'm past all that."

Source: Paramount Pictures/YOUTUBE 'The Naked Gun' official trailer.