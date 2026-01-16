Pamela Anderson Calls Out Seth Rogen: 'It Felt Yucky' to See Him at the Golden Globes After 'Pam & Tommy'

Article continues below advertisement

Pamela Anderson is candid about her feelings toward Seth Rogen following the release of his series Pam & Tommy, which she claimed depicted “the worst time in my life.” In a recent interview on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show, the 58-year-old actress revealed how uncomfortable it was to see the producer at the 2026 Golden Globes.

Source: MEGA Pamela Anderson said it felt uncomfortable seeing Seth Rogen at the 2026 Golden Globes.

“I left after presenting the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy to Rose Byrne and went right to bed,” she explained, particularly after spotting Rogen, 43, in the audience.

The Baywatch star recalled the emotions that surfaced: “Seth Rogen, he did that [series] without talking to me, you know, Pam & Tommy, and that was another — I just felt like, ‘Eh.’ You know?” She expressed frustration over how someone could create a TV series based on the challenging moments of her life, saying, “I’m a living, breathing human being over here. Hello.”

Source: MEGA Pamela Anderson criticized 'Pam & Tommy' for being made without her permission.

While discussing whether she ran into Rogen, she confirmed they were close at the event. “He was in the pit at the Golden Globes,” she stated, but noted that the proximity felt “weird” given the context of the series.

Source: MEGA Pamela Anderson called the series a portrayal of the 'worst time in her life.'

Reflecting on her feelings, she added, “I felt a little bit weird about it... and I felt like, you know — I’ve been so busy working. I’ve done five movies in the last year.” Anderson continued, “I may have just felt like, ‘I’m not chopped liver over here.’” She described her feelings as “a little yucky” and expressed hope that maybe Rogen would reach out to apologize, though she noted the potential apology might not mean much to her.

Cohen pointedly asked about her feelings regarding privacy as a public figure. Anderson responded, “Well, you are free game. When you are a public person, they say you have no right to privacy. But your darkest, deepest secrets or your tragedies in your life shouldn’t be fair game for [a] TV series. That pissed me off a little bit.”

Source: MEGA Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee had a famously whirlwind, tumultuous romance in the '90s.

She reiterated how the portrayal struck deeply because it covered “the worst time in my life.” While discussing her possible reaction upon seeing Rogen, Anderson mentioned, “I mean you’re kind of already tip-toeing around it. It’s so uncomfortable being around everybody there.” Ultimately, Anderson said she wouldn’t let it affect her negatively: “Everything’s good,” she remarked, adding, “I mean there’s worse things going on in the world.”