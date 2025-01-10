Pamela Anderson Hopes to Have 'Better Rapport' With Ex-Husband Tommy Lee in the Future: 'We Used to Talk a Lot More'

Aside from her relationship with Lee, Anderson has been married five other times — though her 2020 marriage to Jon Peters was never official as they did not file the appropriate paperwork, and two of her marriages were to husband Rick Salomon — but according to the actress, she's been working hard to "really identify" who she is outside of her career and relationships.

"It’s shedding those layers, those protective layers," she shared in a past interview for Glamour's Woman of the Year. "I realized as a very young child, I was playing roles my whole life."

"Then as I moved here [to the USA from Canada] and then Playboy ... or being married to Tommy, or whatever it was…I just always wanted to be the best I could be at that," she continued. "This last couple of years ... it was an effort to just stay alone and figure out what I love, what I like, what I want to do."