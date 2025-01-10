Pamela Anderson Hopes to Have 'Better Rapport' With Ex-Husband Tommy Lee in the Future: 'We Used to Talk a Lot More'
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's relationship has seen better days.
On the Thursday, January 9, installment of SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, the Baywatch star, 57, hinted there was a rift between them as she admitted she was going through "kind of a moment" with her ex.
"We used to talk a lot more. Not recently, unfortunately, but you know, I wish we did have a better rapport right now," Anderson — who shares son Brandon, 28, and Dylan, 27, with Lee, 62 — explained.
"My youngest son is engaged and we’re gonna have grandkids together," she added. "It’ll be okay, eventually. It’s just kind of a moment right now."
As OK! previously reported, Anderson and Lee began their relationship in February 1995 and got married only a few days later while on a trip to Cancún, Mexico. However, their whirlwind romance was filled with struggles, from their nude video being leaked publicly to allegations of domestic abuse.
Anderson filed for divorce in 1995 and again in 1998 citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split both times.
"The divorce from Tommy was the hardest, lowest, most difficult point of my life. I was crushed," she wrote in an excerpt of her memoir, Love, Pamela.
"I still couldn't believe that the person I loved the most was capable of what had happened that night," she noted, referring to Lee becoming violent with her. "We were both devastated, but I had to protect my babies."
Aside from her relationship with Lee, Anderson has been married five other times — though her 2020 marriage to Jon Peters was never official as they did not file the appropriate paperwork, and two of her marriages were to husband Rick Salomon — but according to the actress, she's been working hard to "really identify" who she is outside of her career and relationships.
"It’s shedding those layers, those protective layers," she shared in a past interview for Glamour's Woman of the Year. "I realized as a very young child, I was playing roles my whole life."
"Then as I moved here [to the USA from Canada] and then Playboy ... or being married to Tommy, or whatever it was…I just always wanted to be the best I could be at that," she continued. "This last couple of years ... it was an effort to just stay alone and figure out what I love, what I like, what I want to do."