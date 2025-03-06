Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff's Friends Patrik Simpson and Pol' Atteu Reminisce on Her 'Tortured' Life After Tragic Suicide

As OK! reported, the former Baywatch actress was found deceased in her Los Angeles home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head on Wednesday, March 5, per a news outlet's report.

She was said to have been discovered after family members failed to get in touch and went to check on her.

In a statement shared with the news publication, David expressed: "Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time."

Prior to her passing, she recently become a grandmother for the first time after her eldest child welcomed her baby girl, London, in August 2024.