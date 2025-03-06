or
Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff's Friends Patrik Simpson and Pol' Atteu Reminisce on Her 'Tortured' Life After Tragic Suicide

Photo of Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff
Source: Patrik Simpson

Patrik Simpson and Pol' Atteu remembered their friend Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff after she committed suicide.

By:

March 6 2025, Published 4:34 p.m. ET

Patrik Simpson and Pol’ Atteu spoke exclusively to OK! after their dear friend Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff committed suicide.

Photo of Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff and Patrik Simpson
Source: Patrik Simpson

Pol' Atteu said they knew Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff for 'many years.'

“We loved Pamela,” Simpson shared. “She was such a beautiful person inside and out and never got over her love for David Hasselhoff. He cut her off financially and his life of drugs and alcohol destroyed their marriage and broke up their family. He left her with no money and helpless to fend for herself.”

Pol’, who is a dress designer, also had memories to share about his deceased friend.

Photo of Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff
Source: MEGA

Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff shared two kids with David Hasselhoff.

“We knew Pamela for many years after we met her at Fashion Week years ago, and in 2023, she wanted to wear my gown to her daughter’s wedding, but David refused to pay for it,” he stated. “I told her, ‘Don’t worry about it, we will take care of you anyway.' She was so embarrassed that David would not pay for it and said she would wear something else because she did not want to stick her friends with the bill.” “It was so sad,” Pol’ added. “She was tortured and never got over the abuse he inflicted on her.”

Photo of Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff and Patrik Simpson
Source: Patrik Simpson

Patrik Simpson said Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff was a 'beautiful person inside and out.'

As OK! reported, the former Baywatch actress was found deceased in her Los Angeles home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head on Wednesday, March 5, per a news outlet's report.

She was said to have been discovered after family members failed to get in touch and went to check on her.

In a statement shared with the news publication, David expressed: "Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time."

Prior to her passing, she recently become a grandmother for the first time after her eldest child welcomed her baby girl, London, in August 2024.

Photo of Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff
Source: Patrik Simpson

Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff appeared happy in her last Instagram post.

Pamela appeared happy in her final Instagram post on December 31, writing, “Happy New Year, everyone! As we step into 2025, my heart is full of gratitude, especially for my precious grandbaby, 🩷London🎀. Watching her grow and seeing her smile light up my world is truly the greatest blessing."

"My wish for all of you this year is health, happiness, and an abundance of love,” she added. “May 2025 be filled with beautiful moments, laughter, and all the blessings your hearts can hold. Here’s to a year of making cherished memories, spreading joy, and embracing every precious moment!"

Fans of Simpson and Atteu can catch them on their “Undressed With Pol’ and Patrik” podcast and watch episodes of their TV show Gown and Out in Beverly Hills on Prime Video.

