CNN Faces Uncertain Future as Warner Bros. Discovery Splits, Top Talent's Jobs at Risk

Warner Bros. Discovery's unexpected split into two distinct companies poses a significant threat to the jobs and substantial salaries of CNN's leading talent, insiders warned.

The media conglomerate announced last week it will divide into two publicly traded entities — Streaming & Studios and Global Networks — by mid-2026. Streaming & Studios will oversee Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, DC Studios, HBO and HBO Max. In contrast, Global Networks will focus on news programming, including CNN and TNT Sports.

CEO David Zaslav will lead Streaming & Studios while CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels will become the President of Global Networks. This seismic shift could severely impact CNN, which is already struggling with dwindling ratings.