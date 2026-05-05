or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > ABC
OK LogoNEWS

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr Insists Review of ABC's Broadcast Licenses Is Not Politically Motivated Amid Jimmy Kimmel Controversy

Photo of Brendan Carr and Jimmy Kimmel.
Source: MEGA

The FCC denied political pressure against ABC.

Profile Image

May 5 2026, Published 7:26 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The fallout from Jimmy Kimmel’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner parody is now entangled with federal regulators, corporate power and a growing free speech debate.

Days after President Donald Trump demanded that ABC fire Kimmel over a joke about First Lady Melania Trump, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) ordered an early review of ABC’s broadcast licenses. Now, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr is pushing back against accusations that the move is politically motivated.

Article continues below advertisement

FCC Denies Political Pressure

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of The early review of ABC’s licenses followed Donald Trump’s remarks.
Source: MEGA

The early review of ABC’s licenses followed Donald Trump’s remarks.

Speaking at a press conference, Carr insisted “there was no call for agency action from the outside. This was based on our assessment of where we were.”

Carr said the review is tied to a long-running investigation into Disney’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) practices, not Kimmel’s comments or any programming on ABC.

Still, the timing has raised eyebrows. The FCC’s announcement came just one day after Trump publicly called for Kimmel to be fired, intensifying scrutiny over whether the government is stepping into a media feud.

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back On Air

image of Jimmy Kimmel responded on air.
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE

Jimmy Kimmel responded on air.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host has used his platform to directly respond to Trump’s attacks. After the president labeled him “seriously unfunny” and called for his dismissal, Kimmel flipped the criticism back.

“If incompetently presiding over not just one of, but the lowest ratings in history is the reason I should be fired, we should both be out of a job, because you’re not doing too good either,” he joked.

MORE ON:
ABC

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of The feud raised free speech concerns.
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE

The feud raised free speech concerns.

“I do want to commend the small handful of Republicans who’ve spoken out to support our First Amendment rights,” Kimmel said, noting that several lawmakers he’s mocked have not called for his firing.

“Why am I getting the same threats he’s giving to Iran?” Kimmel quipped. “Let me make something clear: I am not the Ayatollah.”

Disney Stands Its Ground

Image of Disney backed ABC publicly.
Source: UNSPLASH

Disney backed ABC publicly.

Caught in the middle is Disney, which owns ABC and its local stations in major markets including New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

“ABC and its stations have a long record of operating in full compliance with FCC rules and serving their local communities with trusted news, emergency information, and public-interest programming,” the company said in a statement. “We are confident that record demonstrates our continued qualifications as licensees under the Communications Act and the First Amendment and are prepared to show that through the appropriate legal channels.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.