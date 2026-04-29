Pardison Fontaine Sends Cryptic Message Following Megan Thee Stallion's Breakup With Klay Thompson
April 28 2026, Updated 8:47 p.m. ET
Pardison Fontaine shared a video of himself singing a breakup anthem shortly after Megan Thee Stallion announced her split from NBA star Klay Thompson.
The video, posted on Instagram on Saturday, features Fontaine performing a non-instrumental version of Jagged Edge’s 1999 hit “He Can’t Love U.”
Timing Raises Eyebrows Online
In the video, he sings, “You should never wanna be with a man if he can’t be a man and do the things to you like I can. I’m telling you, he can’t love you like I love you.” Fontaine, 36, captioned the clip with “JAGGED EDGE TOO UNDER8ED @official_je.”
Fans quickly interpreted Fontaine’s post as a message directed at Megan, 31, with one writing, “He want her back.” Another fan commented, “It’s the timing for me,” referring to the close proximity of Fontaine's video to Megan's announcement about her breakup.
Past Relationship Back in Focus
Reps for Fontaine and Megan were not available for comment. The couple confirmed their relationship in February 2021 and parted ways in 2023.
While the reasons for their split are unclear, speculation arose after Megan released her single “Cobra,” in which she addresses themes of infidelity.
Fontaine has denied rumors of cheating, stating on Angela Yee’s “Lip Service,” “Is hiding text messages cheating on your partner? In that regard, I say [I cheated]. Inappropriate, correct,” as reported by People.
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Megan Thee Stallion Confirms Split With Klay Thompson
On the same day Fontaine’s video surfaced, Megan confirmed her breakup with Klay Thompson after nearly a year of dating.
She told Page Six, “I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay. Trust, fidelity, and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward.”
Megan accused Thompson of cheating in a scathing Instagram post, further adding to the drama surrounding their breakup. As the public continues to speculate about Fontaine’s intentions, Megan and Fontaine’s history raises questions about their next steps.
Fans Await Next Move
Will Fontaine’s heartfelt performance rekindle feelings for Megan? The unfolding situation keeps fans on their toes as they await further developments in this captivating celebrity narrative.