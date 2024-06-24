What to Know About Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's New Show in 6 Clicks

According to Deadline, the program will be "a new reality show" at Peacock. It did not disclose whether it would follow the events from their first TV show, but the outlet stated "more info will be coming soon."

On the other hand, both Hilton and Richie have expressed their excitement to work together again.

"This is just going to be so iconic. [What] we created together is so special," Hilton, 43, told Us Weekly. "I am so excited to do this for all the fans."

The Paris in Love star continued, "We’ve known each other literally our entire lives. We have secret languages, like anything I could say, she’ll know what I’m talking about. I feel like a kid again every time I’m with her. Even though we’re [both] moms and grown up now, we always have that same vibe together. The ‘sanasa’ girls, Silly and Billy."

A source also told ET, "Working together again was an obvious thing for them to do and a long time coming. They were just looking for the right partner and the right streaming network to do so. They have a great vibe together and can't wait for their fans to see them back in action."