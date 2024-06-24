What to Know About Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's New Show in 6 Clicks
Who Will Be Involved in the New Show?
Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie finally confirmed they would be involved in a new Peacock show after fans speculated about their potential project. The talks started in May when they shared a post on Instagram alongside the caption, "From Day 1: Sill and Bill👭."
Hilton and Richie previously starred together in the reality TV series The Simple Life from 2003 to 2007.
Will Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie’s New Show Be a Follow-Up to 'The Simple Life'?
According to Deadline, the program will be "a new reality show" at Peacock. It did not disclose whether it would follow the events from their first TV show, but the outlet stated "more info will be coming soon."
On the other hand, both Hilton and Richie have expressed their excitement to work together again.
"This is just going to be so iconic. [What] we created together is so special," Hilton, 43, told Us Weekly. "I am so excited to do this for all the fans."
The Paris in Love star continued, "We’ve known each other literally our entire lives. We have secret languages, like anything I could say, she’ll know what I’m talking about. I feel like a kid again every time I’m with her. Even though we’re [both] moms and grown up now, we always have that same vibe together. The ‘sanasa’ girls, Silly and Billy."
A source also told ET, "Working together again was an obvious thing for them to do and a long time coming. They were just looking for the right partner and the right streaming network to do so. They have a great vibe together and can't wait for their fans to see them back in action."
What Will Be Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie’s New Show Be About?
Although the details about Hilton and Richie's new show have yet to be released, they teased about the "new era" for them and their fans. Thus, it might offer things The Simple Life did not show before.
When Will It Be Released?
No release date has been announced for Hilton and Richie's new show as of press time.
Is There a Trailer for the New Show?
On May 13, Hilton and Peacock released a sneak peek of the show featuring a vintage-looking television with static.
“New Era. Same Besties. 👯♀️ Coming soon to Peacock," the caption read.
Where Can Fans Watch Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie’s New Show?
Hilton and Richie's upcoming reality show will stream on Peacock.