Paris Hilton Admits Sister Nicky Told Her She Was 'Insane' For Doing 'The Simple Life,' Tried To Talk Her Out Of It

Though Paris Hilton was born with a silver spoon in her mouth, the heiress catapulted herself to superstardom when she took over the small creen with her and pal Nicole Richie's reality show, The Simple Life.

The hilarious series, which began in 2003, was a huge success and went on for five seasons, but in the socialite's just debuted book, Paris: The Memoir, she revealed her younger sister, Nicky Hilton, tired to dissuade her from filming.