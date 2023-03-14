Paris Hilton Admits Sister Nicky Told Her She Was 'Insane' For Doing 'The Simple Life,' Tried To Talk Her Out Of It
Though Paris Hilton was born with a silver spoon in her mouth, the heiress catapulted herself to superstardom when she took over the small creen with her and pal Nicole Richie's reality show, The Simple Life.
The hilarious series, which began in 2003, was a huge success and went on for five seasons, but in the socialite's just debuted book, Paris: The Memoir, she revealed her younger sister, Nicky Hilton, tired to dissuade her from filming.
The mom-of-one, 42, recalled being "instantly on board" when she was pitched the idea, which originally included her sister instead of Richie. Though she "begged" the fashionista to join her, their parents "were not in favor."
Nicky, 39, wasn't either, telling Paris, "Don't be insane. You'll embarrass yourself."
Paris rebutted by insisting it would be more "funny" than anything, to which the mom-of-three replied, "I don't want to be funny. I want to be classy."
"If their intention was for us to look classy the show would be about us living our lives as runway models at New York Fashion Week," Nicky continued. "This is not that."
The "Stars Are Blind" singer admitted her sis "had a point," especially given the theme song's lyrics, which asked if the two "spoiled rotten" girls "will cry when they hit bottom."
Realizing she needed a partner in crime that had "no fear of looking silly," she rang up Richie instead — and the rest is history.
Despite going through with the show, Paris said she always took her sibling's opinions to heart, especially since she always looked up to her.
The blonde beauty admitted she also felt "envious" of her sibling since she wasn't subjected to attending Provo, the abusive boarding school the reality star was subjected to.
"While I was locked up, Nicky and I sort of switched places; she moved forward while stood still — or was dragged backward," wrote the DJ. "When I came out of Provo, she was fiercely protective of me, and I looked up to her, as if she had become the big sister and I was the little sis, always trying to catch up. I still feel that way today."