Paris Hilton Recreates Pal Britney Spears' Seductive 'I'm a Slave 4 U' Outfit, Snake Included, for Halloween: Photos

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Paris Hilton channeled the early-2000s for Halloween this year. The reality star and entrepreneur took to her Instagram on Friday, October 23, to share a series of photos recreating her longtime friend Britney Spears' iconic "I'm a Slave 4 U" look — snake included. In the photos, Hilton debuted the costume inspired by Spears' 2001 MTV Video Music Awards performance of the hit song.

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'Another Iconic Halloween Costume'

Source: MEGA Paris Hilton's fans were obsessed with her Halloween costume.

"I’m a slave 4 U💋🐍💫 @BritneySpears," she captioned the post as her fans raved about the look. "That’s hot. 🔥🔥🔥🔥," wrote one of her followers. Another said, "YOU WON HALLOWEEN😍👏🔥." "Omg I’m obsessed 😍😍😍 so so hot 🔥," gushed a third, as a fourth added, "✨ Another Iconic Halloween Costume 💖." A fifth person penned, "SLIVING HALLOWEEN 2026 COMMENCES!!! 😍🔥🔥."

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'I’ve Loved Recreating Her Different Looks Over the Years'

Source: MEGA Paris Hilton called the performance a 'legendary' piece of pop music history.

In photos captured by Brian Ziff, the heiress flaunted her slim waist in a look-alike of the Princess of Pop’s green bandeau and bejeweled shorts. She topped off the look with a live python, resembling the one Spears famously carried during the awards show performance 25 years ago. "Britney is one of the most iconic artists of our generation, and 'I’m a Slave 4 U' will always be such a legendary moment in pop music," the mother-of-two said in an interview when asked about the costume. "The song, the choreography, the fashion — it was everything. I’ve loved re-creating her different looks over the years because each one represents such a special moment in music history," Hilton continued. She added, "Britney is not only an icon, but also a dear friend, and I’ll always love celebrating her and the incredible impact she’s had on all of us."

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Paris Hilton Has Channeled Her Inner Britney Spears Before

Source: MEGA Paris Hilton has also recreated looks from 'Opps! I Did It Again!' and '...Baby One More Time.'

This isn’t the first year Hilton has dressed up as Spears for the spooky holiday. Last year, she channeled the iconic singer in a red bodysuit inspired by Spears’ "Oops! I Did It Again!" video. She also dressed as Spears in a schoolgirl outfit, paying homage to the singer’s "…Baby One More Time" video, showing off the costume in a separate Instagram post where Hilton reminisced on "looks of Halloween's past."

Britney Spears and Paris Hilton Have Been Friends for Years

Source: MEGA Paris Hilton gushed that she is 'proud' of Britney Spears.