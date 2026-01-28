Paris Hilton Praises 'Angel' Britney Spears for Being an 'Infinite Icon' Amid Health Concerns: 'She Has a Heart of Gold'

Article continues below advertisement

Paris Hilton will always love and support her good pal Britney Spears. The socialite, 44, gushed over the "Toxic" singer and gave a rare update on the latter's well-being amid concerns for her health.

Paris Hilton Gushed Over Her Longtime Friend

Source: MEGA Paris Hilton praised Britney Spears in a new interview.

Hilton chatted with TMZ on January 28, calling Spears, 44, an "infinite icon." "Always has been and always will be," Hilton gushed. "She's amazing and she's so strong. She has been through so much and has one of the biggest hearts." "Britney is such an angel and the world is lucky to have her," the DJ went on.

Source: MEGA 'The world is lucky to have her,' the DJ said of the 'Toxic' singer.

Hilton was also asked what she thought about Spears reuniting with her sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19. "She loves her babies so much and has a heart of gold. I'm just so happy for her and I love her," she raved. While attending the WWD Style Awards earlier this month, The Simple Life alum gave another update on the Crossroads star. “She’s doing good,” Hilton said. “She’s doing really good.”

Britney Spears Often Hangs Out With Paris Hilton's Kids

Source: MEGA Paris Hilton and Britney Spears have been pals for decades.

In December 2025, Spears praised Hilton as “such a stunning mom" to children, Phoenix and London, both 2, in a sweet social media post. “My relationship with little Pheonix [sic] was quite intense,” Spears wrote alongside a video of the kiddies dressed as Peter Pan and Wendy. “He actually let me hold him forever and he held my chest and looked up to me and his stunning mamma was miraculously so beautiful in letting me hold him for so long.” She added that she's “so proud” of the reality star for being “such a strong, beautiful mother."

Fans Are Worried Over Britney Spears' Health

Source: MEGA The pop star's wellness has caused concern recently.

The "Womanizer" crooner's well-being has been called into question in recent months. As of late, she's been posting erotic dancing videos. In October 2025, she also made headlines for driving chaotically after a night out with friends. She allegedly swerved into other lanes after departing Red-O restaurant in Thousand Oaks, Calif. A source told Daily Mail at the time that her ex-husband Kevin Federline’s memoir, You Thought You Knew, contributed to her distress, noting: “She’s spiraling. It’s reopening old wounds.”

Kim and Khloé Kardashian Opened Up About Their Slumber Party With the Pop Star

Source: @khloekardashian/YouTube Kim Kardashian appeared on her sister Khloé's podcast on Wednesday, January 26.