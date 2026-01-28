or
Article continues below advertisement
Paris Hilton Praises 'Angel' Britney Spears for Being an 'Infinite Icon' Amid Health Concerns: 'She Has a Heart of Gold'

image split of Paris Hilton and Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Paris Hilton gave an update on her good friend Britney Spears, calling her an 'infinite icon' amid concerns over her health.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 28 2026, Published 6:32 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Paris Hilton will always love and support her good pal Britney Spears.

The socialite, 44, gushed over the "Toxic" singer and gave a rare update on the latter's well-being amid concerns for her health.

Article continues below advertisement

Paris Hilton Gushed Over Her Longtime Friend

image of Paris Hilton
Source: MEGA

Paris Hilton praised Britney Spears in a new interview.

Hilton chatted with TMZ on January 28, calling Spears, 44, an "infinite icon."

"Always has been and always will be," Hilton gushed. "She's amazing and she's so strong. She has been through so much and has one of the biggest hearts."

"Britney is such an angel and the world is lucky to have her," the DJ went on.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

'The world is lucky to have her,' the DJ said of the 'Toxic' singer.

Hilton was also asked what she thought about Spears reuniting with her sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19.

"She loves her babies so much and has a heart of gold. I'm just so happy for her and I love her," she raved.

While attending the WWD Style Awards earlier this month, The Simple Life alum gave another update on the Crossroads star.

“She’s doing good,” Hilton said. “She’s doing really good.”

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears Often Hangs Out With Paris Hilton's Kids

MORE ON:
Paris Hilton

image of Paris Hilton
Source: MEGA

Paris Hilton and Britney Spears have been pals for decades.

In December 2025, Spears praised Hilton as “such a stunning mom" to children, Phoenix and London, both 2, in a sweet social media post.

“My relationship with little Pheonix [sic] was quite intense,” Spears wrote alongside a video of the kiddies dressed as Peter Pan and Wendy. “He actually let me hold him forever and he held my chest and looked up to me and his stunning mamma was miraculously so beautiful in letting me hold him for so long.”

She added that she's “so proud” of the reality star for being “such a strong, beautiful mother."

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Are Worried Over Britney Spears' Health

image of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

The pop star's wellness has caused concern recently.

The "Womanizer" crooner's well-being has been called into question in recent months. As of late, she's been posting erotic dancing videos.

In October 2025, she also made headlines for driving chaotically after a night out with friends. She allegedly swerved into other lanes after departing Red-O restaurant in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

A source told Daily Mail at the time that her ex-husband Kevin Federline’s memoir, You Thought You Knew, contributed to her distress, noting: “She’s spiraling. It’s reopening old wounds.”

Article continues below advertisement

Kim and Khloé Kardashian Opened Up About Their Slumber Party With the Pop Star

Source: @khloekardashian/YouTube

Kim Kardashian appeared on her sister Khloé's podcast on Wednesday, January 26.

Last year, fans were confused why Spears had a sleepover with Kim and Khloé Kardashian, as well as her manager Cade Hudson.

Kim, 45, revealed all about the slumber party on an episode of Khloé's podcast "Khloé in Wonder Land" on January 28. “She is just a doll,” the SKIMS founder said. “She’s like the sweetest, sweetest girl.”

“Her manager, Cade, has connected us, and she wanted to come over and we hung,” Kim went on, adding she wanted "girl time" with Spears.

“It was everywhere that we were having this crazy sleepover,” Good American co-founder, 41, interjected. “I’m like, it’s just girls being girls.”

