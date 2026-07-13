PHOTOS Paris Hilton Shocks Fans With Brunette Hair Transformation During Family Outing in Michigan With Kids: Photos Source: @parishilton/instagram Paris Hilton stepped out with brown hair during a recent trip with her kids. Olivia Callanan July 13 2026, Published 1:02 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Paris Hilton debuted her newest hair transformation. In an Instagram post from Sunday, July 12, she showed off her fresh brown locks during a trip to Michigan with her two young kids.

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'Healing My Inner Child'

Source: @parishilton/instagram Paris Hilton took her kids to the festival in Michigan.

At the Traverse City Cherry Festival, she wore a floral maxi dress and a bucket hat, accessorizing with sunglasses while leaving her wavy brown hair down, a stark difference from her usual platinum blonde. Her son Phoenix, 3, sported a short-sleeved romper for the outing, while her daughter London, 2, went with a pink shorts set. The family walked around, played games and went on rides throughout the outing. Another photo captured the mom holding both kids close during a boat ride, with Phoenix and London bundled into life vests for the water. Hilton captioned the post, “Healing my inner child while creating the sweetest core memories with my #CutesieCrew at the Cherry Festival. 🍒🎡🎢 There’s nothing better than seeing the smiles, sharing the laughs, and making memories we’ll never forget🥹🥰✨👧🏼🧒🏼✨."

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'The Brown Hair!'

Source: @parishilton/instagram Her fans commented on how great her brown hair looks.

Her fans ran to the comment section to share their thoughts. "I love this long chocolate hair on you," said one. A second wrote, "Oh goodness the brown hair! Paris!! You're so stunning!!" A third used Paris' iconic phrase, writing, "Cutest sliving team on earth 💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖." "🍒✨ Spectacular day of memories made with your littles! 💕 So blessed 🙌 🍒✨," commented a fourth. With another commenting on her hair, "THE HAIR? PARIS? HELLO? SHE'S GORG😍."

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Brunette Bombshell

Source: @parishilton/instagram Paris Hilton rocked a brown wig recently while walking in a Gucci show.

This is not the first time we saw Hilton rocking a darker look. Back in May, Hilton looked almost unrecognizable as she modeled at the Gucci fashion show in Times Square on Saturday, May 16. The heiress walked the runway for the GucciCore: Gucci Cruise 2027 collection, and it wasn't just the clothes on display. Hilton also rocked thick, long brunette hair with bangs to pair with her look. The DJ was styled in a bright yellow belted dress and heeled black boots, with a fur coat draped over her shoulder and carrying a cherry red purse.

#Sliving

Source: @parishilton/instagram Paris Hilton is set to perform at Tomorrowland later this month.