Paris Hilton's Son, 3, Adorably Asks the Star When He's Going to See Britney Spears: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Paris Hilton's 3-year-old son, Phoenix, knows exactly who he wants to see next: Britney Spears! The adorable confession came after the reality TV personality, 45, shared a video as she left for the U.S. Open with her children, Phoenix and London, via Instagram on Monday, September 14.

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: @parishilton/Instagram Paris Hilton shared a video with her children while attending the U.S. Open.

Article continues below advertisement

Paris Hilton's Son Adorably Asked for Britney Spears

Source: @parishilton/Instagram Paris Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed their son, Phoenix, in January 2023.

"Heading to the @USOpen, #SlivingMom edition 🎾🥰Never a dull moment with Phoenix, London and Iconic Princess 👶🏼💙👧🏼🩷🐶 Love my #CutesieCrew 💖🥹✨ #USOpen," she captioned the footage. In the clip, the trio was dressed to the nines for the high-profile sporting event. However, Phoenix was more worried about seeing the "Circus" singer, 44, asking his mom, "When is Britney gonna come?"

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Loved the Adorable Video

Source: MEGA Britney Spears and Paris Hilton have been friends since the early 2000s.

"When's Britney coming?" Hilton echoed her son's question before adding, "We're going to see her in L.A.!" "When?!" the toddler quickly shot back. "When we get back!" she replied. "She wants to come over." Fans were obsessed with the toddler's excitement over seeing the pop star, flooding the comments section with their reactions. "😭 The children asking for Britney so sweet," one supporter wrote, while a second user said, "Imagine your auntie Britney being Britney Spears 😍." "Casually asking for Miss Britney and Miss Britney is THE Britney Spears🥹🥹🩷💕💕," a third added.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Paris Hilton and Britney Spears' Friendship

Source: MEGA Paris Hilton explained that she and Britney Spears bonded over the 'shared trauma' they experienced as a women in the early 2000s.

Hilton and Spears' friendship dates back to the early 2000s, when they were in their early 20s. Earlier this year, The Simple Life star opened up about their decades-long connection and how they bonded over "shared trauma" they experienced during their younger years in the spotlight. "I was just with Britney a few weeks ago for her birthday in Mexico and we were just talking about how cruel and mean-spirited people were back then," Hilton explained during an appearance on "I've Never Said This Before with Tommy DiDario" on January 29. "And she is someone that can relate to that. Very few people can. It has made us both so strong."

Paris Hilton Is 'So Proud' of Friend Britney Spears

Source: MEGA Paris Hilton said she was 'so proud' of Britney Spears after she released her 2023 memoir.