Paris Hilton Gives Rare Update on Friend Britney Spears as Well-Being Rumors Mount

Paris Hilton is putting fans at ease when it comes to her longtime friend Britney Spears. While attending the WWD Style Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Friday, January 7, Hilton addressed growing concern surrounding the pop star’s well-being. Speaking with an outlet, the socialite made it clear that Spears is doing just fine.

“She’s doing good,” Hilton said. “She’s doing really good.”

Source: MEGA Paris Hilton said Britney Spears is doing well.

Hilton’s reassurance comes after Spears recently shared a heartfelt message reflecting on time spent with her friend and her children, Phoenix and London, both 2, back in December 2025. The “Sometimes” singer praised Hilton as “such a stunning mom” while opening up about her special bond with the toddlers. She recalled one particularly sweet moment, saying Phoenix “took over the room instantly.”

Source: MEGA The two have been friends for years.

“My relationship with little Pheonix [sic] was quite intense,” Spears wrote in a December 12 Instagram post alongside a clip of the kids dressed as Peter Pan and Wendy. “He actually let me hold him forever and he held my chest and looked up to me and his stunning mamma was miraculously so beautiful in letting me hold him for so long.”

Spears went on to say she was “so proud” of Hilton for being “such a strong, beautiful mother,” before mentioning that the two reunited to celebrate the Grammy winner’s 44th birthday on December 2, 2025. “Thank you s--- lady for visiting me on my birthday!!!” Spears added. “You already know I love you sis!!!!”

Hilton responded in the comments with a simple but heartfelt note, writing, “made my day.” This isn’t the first time Hilton has spoken about her close bond with Spears and her relationship with her children, whom she shares with husband Carter Reum.

Source: MEGA Britney Spears praised Paris Hilton as a mother via Instagram.

Back in August 2024, Hilton opened up about their friendship during an appearance on “Talk Shop Live.” “She loves visiting the babies, especially little baby Phoenix,” Hilton shared. “It’s just so cute seeing her with the babies. She just loves kids so much.”

Hilton has also previously emphasized how rare their friendship is, especially in Hollywood. “She’s one of the kindest people in the world and is such an angel,” the House of Wax actress told E! News in 2022. “She is not like any of the people in this town. She means a lot to me.”

Source: @jamielynnspears/Instagram Fans have expressed concern over Britney Spears’ recent posts.

Despite Hilton’s supportive words, Spears has recently sparked concern among fans due to frequent Instagram posts featuring erratic dancing and emotional rants about her family. Most recently, the pop star appeared to take aim at her estranged relatives while reflecting on Christmas, which she reportedly spent with her son Jayden. On Thursday, December 25, Spears’ younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, posted a family photo on Instagram, featuring her daughters, Maddie and Ivey, her husband Jamie Watson, and their mother, Lynne Spears, 70. Britney’s eldest son, Sean Preston Federline, was also spotted in the background.