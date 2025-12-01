Paris Hilton Takes a Tumble During Kayak Ride With Son on Luxe St. Barths Getaway: Photos
Dec. 1 2025, Published 6:32 p.m. ET
Paris Hilton had a slight mishap while on a luxury getaway in St. Barths with her husband, Carter Reum, and their son, Phoenix.
The Hilton hotel heiress, 44, enjoyed a day under the sun in photos taken on Saturday, November 29, where she wore scuba goggles while seemingly almost falling into the water.
Hilton donned a long-sleeve black and blue swimsuit, and had hair pulled into a tight, neat bun beneath a baseball cap and sunglasses. She completed the look with rainbow swim shoes.
As for Reum, also 44, he sported blue and pink floral board shorts, a long-sleeve white shirt and black sunglasses.
Phoenix matched his parents by wearing a baseball cap and sported an additional life vest for safety.
Hilton expressed her gratitude for her family on Thanksgiving, marking the occasion with a tribute post.
“My heart is full this #Thanksgiving,” she captioned an adorable Instagram Reel. “Watching Carter be the sweetest dad, Phoenix discover the world, and little London shine brighter every day, it’s the kind of love I dreamed of my whole life 💖 Grateful always for my family 🦋🍂 #CutesieCrew #SlivingMom.”
Apart from Phoenix, Hilton and Reum share a daughter named London, whom they welcomed via a surrogate in November 2023. The Simple Life alum famously kept both of the surrogacy pregnancies to herself in fear it would be leaked.
“My life has been so public, so out there. I didn’t want my son to come into this world with any negative energy,” she explained during Season 2 of Paris in Love. “I’m really happy I did it that way, just for Carter and I to have that journey together without the outside world chirping in.”
Hilton and Reum started dating in 2019, tying the knot nearly two years later in Bel Air, Calif. The wedding featured a star-studded guest list including Kim Kardashian, Nicole Richie and Paula Abdul.
"11:11 has always been my favorite time of day. It's my reminder to make a wish and be open to miracles," the hotel heiress explained of the significance behind their November 11, 2021 wedding date. "This date is special to Carter and I — it represents our love story, which both of us knew was meant to be."