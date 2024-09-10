Paris Hilton Admits She 'Hopes' Her 2 Kids Don't Go Into Showbiz: 'It's a Lot'
Paris Hilton has one wish for her "angels"!
"I hope that they're not," Hilton replied when asked if her two kids, Phoenix and London, will follow in her footsteps one day.
"It's a lot. You need to be very strong. I am very strong and I know I'm going to raise them to be, but I just hope that they do what they want to do," she added.
On Thursday, September 5, in an interview at a New York Fashion Week event that celebrated Hilton's new album, Infinite Icon, the mom-of-two got emotional as she talked about her kids.
"He is obsessed with her," referring to her son Phoenix's treatment of his younger sister. "He's so sweet and gentle. He'll just lay next to [London] and, like, kiss her forehead … she's obsessed with [him] too. She just laughs, smiles. It's just so cool just to see them grow up together."
Hilton continued, “His smile, I'm just imagining it right now. I'm just, like, [it] makes me wanna cry. I love them so much.”
Though the "Stars Are Blind" singer is soaking in this time, she has been hit with a lot of criticism about the way she parents her tots. While on vacation in May, haters called her out for putting on her son's swimming gear incorrectly.
"No, I’m not taking offense.☺️I am a new mom and just learning as I go," Hilton said politely. "So I appreciate advice when it is kind 😇 as I’m just trying to be the best mom I can be🥰."
Fortunately, Hilton is able to block out the noise when it comes to the trolls attacking her online.
“There’s even, like, rumors on TikTok, people are like — ‘There’s no way this is Paris doing all that. She has to have, like, five clones, just going around the world doing all these different projects and going and feeding the children in Jamaica, and then going to Washington, D.C.’ They’re like, ‘There’s no way it’s just one person,’” the blonde beauty said, referring to her busy career.
"I feel that moms are superheroes already and I've always been a person who doesn't like to live inside of a box. I like to do it all and I have so many aspirations in life. I love to be creative, I love to make music. I love being a businesswoman and being a mom is my favorite part," she continued.
Despite being called out several times, Hilton told Us Weekly she is still "sliving, a term for "slaying and "living," during this time period.
“This is my favorite and best era yet, my Sliving Mom era — because I’ve never felt happier,” Hilton gushed. “These angels just bring so much love and happiness into my life. It’s just my heart feels so full every second.”