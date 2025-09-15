NEWS Paris Jackson Frees the Nipple in See-Through Top During New York Fashion Week After Split From Fiancé Source: MEGA;@parisjackson/Instagram Paris Jackson looked astonishing in her see-through top during New York Fashion Week. Molly Byrne Contact us by Email Sept. 14 2025, Published 8:58 p.m. ET

Paris Jackson left little to the imagination during New York Fashion Week, when she bared her nipples in a black, sheer top. The artist treated the busy city street as her runway as she donned the see-through long-sleeve, paired with a floral skirt and knee-high leather boots. Jackson shared images from her chic photoshoot on her Instagram on Saturday, September 13. She also posted several candid selfies in the 17-photo carousel.

Paris Jackson Stuns During New York Fashion Week

Source: @parisjackson/Instagram Paris Jackson sat front-row at the Off-White runway show.

The 27-year-old shared glamour snaps from her front-row seat at the Off-White runway show. During which, she donned a plunging red leotard with knee-high boots. Jackson also shared a glimpse of her accommodations. The “Running For So Long” singer stayed at The Peninsula New York, where she was treated to a decadent plate of chocolates and burned incense as she relaxed post-fashion week events. The daughter of musical legend Michael Jackson enjoyed her stay in New York mere weeks after confirming her split from music producer Justin Long in late July.

Paris Jackson and Justin Long's Relationship

Source: @thejustinlong/Instagram Paris Jackson and Justin Long revealed they were engaged in December 2024.

Paris and Justin began dating in 2022 and revealed they were engaged in December 2024. The former couple ignited their relationship after they crossed paths backstage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. When Justin asked Paris to marry him, the “Blue Moon” singer penned an adoring Instagram post about her then-fiancé, whom she nicknamed “Blue.” In the caption, Paris said she “couldn’t dream of anyone more perfect” for her, adding, “happy birthday my sweet blue. doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind and i couldn’t dream of anyone more perfect for me to do it all with. thank you for letting me be yours. i love you.”

Paris Jackson Sheds 'Breakup Tears'

Source: @parisjackson/Instagram The 27-year-old confirmed her breakup from Justin Long in July.

When they broke up, Paris was photographed by the paparazzi as she went for a solo walk in Malibu, Calif. During her stroll, the artist could be seen crying. When headlines claimed she was crying because it had just been her dad’s death anniversary, Paris took to X to clap back and explain the tears were from her split with Justin. “those are breakup tears. y’all are fkn reaching again,” she said.

Paris Jackson Talks About Wedding Plans 1 Month Before Revealing Her Breakup

Source: mega Paris Jackson boasted about her wedding plans the month before announcing her split from Justin Long.