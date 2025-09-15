Paris Jackson Frees the Nipple in See-Through Top During New York Fashion Week After Split From Fiancé
Paris Jackson left little to the imagination during New York Fashion Week, when she bared her nipples in a black, sheer top.
The artist treated the busy city street as her runway as she donned the see-through long-sleeve, paired with a floral skirt and knee-high leather boots.
Jackson shared images from her chic photoshoot on her Instagram on Saturday, September 13. She also posted several candid selfies in the 17-photo carousel.
Paris Jackson Stuns During New York Fashion Week
The 27-year-old shared glamour snaps from her front-row seat at the Off-White runway show. During which, she donned a plunging red leotard with knee-high boots.
Jackson also shared a glimpse of her accommodations. The “Running For So Long” singer stayed at The Peninsula New York, where she was treated to a decadent plate of chocolates and burned incense as she relaxed post-fashion week events.
The daughter of musical legend Michael Jackson enjoyed her stay in New York mere weeks after confirming her split from music producer Justin Long in late July.
Paris Jackson and Justin Long's Relationship
Paris and Justin began dating in 2022 and revealed they were engaged in December 2024. The former couple ignited their relationship after they crossed paths backstage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
When Justin asked Paris to marry him, the “Blue Moon” singer penned an adoring Instagram post about her then-fiancé, whom she nicknamed “Blue.”
In the caption, Paris said she “couldn’t dream of anyone more perfect” for her, adding, “happy birthday my sweet blue. doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind and i couldn’t dream of anyone more perfect for me to do it all with. thank you for letting me be yours. i love you.”
Paris Jackson Sheds 'Breakup Tears'
When they broke up, Paris was photographed by the paparazzi as she went for a solo walk in Malibu, Calif. During her stroll, the artist could be seen crying. When headlines claimed she was crying because it had just been her dad’s death anniversary, Paris took to X to clap back and explain the tears were from her split with Justin.
“those are breakup tears. y’all are fkn reaching again,” she said.
Paris Jackson Talks About Wedding Plans 1 Month Before Revealing Her Breakup
One month before she announced she was no longer engaged to Justin, Paris dished to a news outlet about her wedding plans that had been well on their way.
“The venue has been picked, and the date has been picked by an astrologer, because I’m from L.A.,” she shared. “I’m all about the crystals and the astrologer and all that stuff.”