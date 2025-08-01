Paris Jackson Confirms 'Break Up' From Fiancé Justin Long 7 Months After Announcing Engagement
Paris Jackson and Justin Long have called off their plans to get married.
The daughter of late pop icon Michael Jackson revealed via social media on Thursday, July 31, that she was going through a "breakup" — just seven months after announcing Long had popped the question.
Paris Jackson and Justin Long Split After 3 Years Together
Several news outlets confirmed Paris and Justin had ended their engagement shortly after the "Let Down" singer's post.
Paris referenced her split in response to a Daily Mail article shared to X about her sparking concern after appearing to cry while walking alone in Malibu.
"Those are breakup tears. y’all are fkn reaching again," she wrote.
The photos had circulated weeks after the 16th anniversary of her famous dad’s death. At the time, Paris faced backlash from fans for scheduling a performance on the same day.
Paris Jackson Reveals Split 1 Month After Discussing Wedding Plans
Paris' split comes less than two weeks after the American Horror Stories star shared a selfie to social media of her and Justin swimming in a lake, admitting it had been a "h--- of a summer so far."
The slideshow additionally featured a video of Paris and her ex-fiancé working on music together in a bedroom, where the singer wore nothing but a towel.
Just last month, Paris told Access Hollywood that her wedding dress was "being made."
"The venue has been picked and the date has been picked by an astrologer, because I’m from L.A.," she quipped. "I'm all about the crystals and the astrologer, and all that stuff."
- Paris Jackson Is Engaged! Singer Reveals Fiancé Justin Long's Proposal in Sweet Birthday Post: 'Couldn't Dream of Anyone More Perfect'
- Paris Jackson to Honor Dad Michael at Her Wedding to Justin Long: He's 'Always Front and Center on Her Mind'
- Paris Jackson Will 'Write Her Own Vows' Ahead of Wedding to Justin Long: 'She Will Likely Mention Her Dad at Some Point'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Paris Jackson and Justin Long's Relationship Timeline
Paris and Justin had been together romantically for three years before their relationship's demise.
The former flames were first linked to one another in June 2022, when Justin posted about working as a sound technician for Paris' performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
"Funnnnnnnnn In NYC today doing sound for @parisjackson on @fallontonight w/ @michael__ogrady @nickdiioriomusic @whoisryanrice," he captioned a promotional shot of Paris' appearance on the late-night talk show.
Justin was also involved in other aspects of Paris' professional life — including band rehearsals and helping record vocals for her song "Bandaid."
Paris Jackson Announced Her Engagement to Justin Long in December 2024
Paris and Justin took their relationship to the next level by December 2024, when she announced their engagement.
"Happy birthday my sweet blue. Doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind and I couldn’t dream of anyone more perfect for me to do it all with. Thank you for letting me be yours. I love you," Paris wrote alongside several photos highlighting the pair's romance — one of which featured Justin popping the question while down on one knee.
Another picture showcased Paris flaunting her stunning engagement ring.
Justin and the Doctor Odyssey actress first sparked engagement rumors in September 2024 after she was spotted wearing what looked like an engagement ring on that finger during Paris Fashion Week.