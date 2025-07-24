Paris Jackson Sparks Concerns as She's Seen Crying on Solo Walk in California — Weeks After Her Dad Michael's Death Anniversary
Paris Jackson was seen getting emotional during a solo walk in Malibu, Calif., on Wednesday, July 23.
The 27-year-old singer and model appeared teary-eyed as she clenched her fist while walking alone, sparking concern from fans who saw the photos.
She kept things casual for the outing, rocking a brown short-sleeve tee, gray biker shorts, chunky sneakers and slouchy socks. Her platinum blonde hair was tossed up in a loose ponytail, and she accessorized with stacked bracelets and layered necklaces, giving off her usual laid-back boho vibe.
Photos of the moment quickly made the rounds online, with fans sharing mixed reactions.
“Oh what I hope she OK,” one follower wrote, while another added, “Probably thinking about her father. 👀😔😓😢🙏.”
“She looks so thin as well very sad,” a third noted.
One person came to her defense, saying, “Good grief! We all have days like this. If she needs to cry, let her cry in private!”
The sighting comes just weeks after the 16th anniversary of her father Michael Jackson’s death on June 25.
Paris recently received heat after performing on that same day.
“So, people are mad again,” she said in a now-expired Instagram Story on June 13. “One of the tour dates I’m supposed to be going out on tour with Incubus and Manchester Orchestra happens to be June 25, which is a very negative anniversary for me in my life and my family.”
She made it clear the scheduling was out of her hands.
“So, what I guess I have to explain to these people is that when... you're not headlining these shows, you don’t pick what date you perform,” she explained.
Paris also reminded followers that she’s not traveling in luxury.
“It’s just me and my acoustic guitar and my sound guy, who happens to be my fiancé,” she said, referring to Justin Long. “So we’re gonna be in a soccer mom van.”
“So [what], I’m gonna tell ’em, ‘Sorry, guys, we can’t perform on this date?’” she continued. “F--- you.”
Michael died in 2009 at the age of 50 from an overdose of propofol and other prescription medications. His doctor, Conrad Murray, was later found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.
But Paris has always questioned the circumstances around her father's death.
"He would drop hints about people being out to get him," she told the BBC. "And at some point he was like, 'They're gonna kill me one day.'"
She added, "Because it's obvious. All arrows point to that. It sounds like a total conspiracy theory... but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup."