Paris Jackson Gets Ultrasound on 'Weird' Neck After Fans Raise Concerns
May 18 2026, Published 7:54 a.m. ET
Paris Jackson is putting her health first after fans started worrying about her appearance online.
The 28-year-old singer recently revealed that she underwent a medical check-up after followers pointed out that something looked unusual in one of her Instagram videos.
“Getting an ultrasound to check out my lymphs since y’all pointed out how weird my neck looked on my last post,” she wrote alongside an Instagram Stories clip shared on Saturday, May 16.
After sparking concern, Jackson later returned and reassured fans that everything appeared to be okay.
“The update is that I have the slightest of redness in my vocal cords. But there are no calluses from singing. The reason my neck looks weird as it does is that I have exercised those muscles from singing for so long, and it happens for singers; it’s just a bit more obvious with me because I’m skinny,” she explained.
According to the Cleveland Clinic, vocal cord “calluses” are commonly known as vocal nodules, which are noncancerous bumps caused by strain or overuse of the voice.
Jackson admitted the comments initially made her panic about her health.
“A bunch of people pointed out that my neck looks f------ weird in the last video that I posted. So I’m, like, freaking out. Like, ‘Oh, that is weird, crazy.’ I have someone come to my rehearsal studio and do an ultrasound on my throat," she shared in another video.
The “Bandaid” singer also revealed that she recently underwent blood work and said her test results came back normal.
"My neck just does weird s--- when I talk," she explained, noting that after rewatching older clips of herself, she realized her neck has always looked similar on camera.
“I think this is just my neck, and y'all are freaking me out, thinking there's something wrong," she added.
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Jackson said the concerns especially got to her because she’s currently preparing for upcoming performances and has been heavily rehearsing.
"I'm like, 'Is my voice gonna be okay?' I think my throat's weird,” she admitted.
The daughter of late pop icon Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe is gearing up to release her newest music project, “Teenage Drama,” on Friday, May 22. She previously dropped her debut studio album, Wilted, in 2022.
The online chatter began after Paris uploaded a “Story Time” video where she opened up about feeling like a “weird” kid growing up and struggling to fit in at school. In the clip, she wore an oversized shirt with her hair tied back in a messy ponytail, making her neck more visible to viewers.
The latest health conversation comes months after Paris candidly discussed her sobriety journey and the emotional struggles that came with it.
“Getting sober ain’t always the indication that life is perfect,” Paris, who stopped drinking in 2020, wrote via Instagram on January 3 while sharing a personal montage from the past year. “A few years in, it all got very very hard for what felt like an eternity.”
She continued, “I didn’t have the same survival skills I was used to having to cope. I had to learn to live life on life’s terms.”