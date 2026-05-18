Paris Jackson Gets Ultrasound on 'Weird' Neck After Fans Raise Concerns

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Paris Jackson is putting her health first after fans started worrying about her appearance online. The 28-year-old singer recently revealed that she underwent a medical check-up after followers pointed out that something looked unusual in one of her Instagram videos.

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Source: @parisjackson/Instagram Paris Jackson underwent an ultrasound after fans questioned the appearance of her neck online.

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“Getting an ultrasound to check out my lymphs since y’all pointed out how weird my neck looked on my last post,” she wrote alongside an Instagram Stories clip shared on Saturday, May 16.

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Comentaram no último vídeo que a Paris postou que o pescoço dela parecia “estranho” e a consequência foi ela surtando e fazendo ultrassom na garganta, felizmente TUDO NORMAL 🤣



a internet realmente proporciona experiências. pic.twitter.com/FVUiaswyZX — Paris Jackson Brasil (@_parisjacksonbr) May 17, 2026 Source: @parisjackson/Instagram

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After sparking concern, Jackson later returned and reassured fans that everything appeared to be okay. “The update is that I have the slightest of redness in my vocal cords. But there are no calluses from singing. The reason my neck looks weird as it does is that I have exercised those muscles from singing for so long, and it happens for singers; it’s just a bit more obvious with me because I’m skinny,” she explained.

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Source: MEGA The singer explained that years of singing caused the muscles in her neck to become more visible.

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According to the Cleveland Clinic, vocal cord “calluses” are commonly known as vocal nodules, which are noncancerous bumps caused by strain or overuse of the voice. Jackson admitted the comments initially made her panic about her health. “A bunch of people pointed out that my neck looks f------ weird in the last video that I posted. So I’m, like, freaking out. Like, ‘Oh, that is weird, crazy.’ I have someone come to my rehearsal studio and do an ultrasound on my throat," she shared in another video.

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The “Bandaid” singer also revealed that she recently underwent blood work and said her test results came back normal. "My neck just does weird s--- when I talk," she explained, noting that after rewatching older clips of herself, she realized her neck has always looked similar on camera. “I think this is just my neck, and y'all are freaking me out, thinking there's something wrong," she added.

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Source: MEGA Paris Jackson said doctors only found slight redness in her vocal cords and no serious issues.

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Jackson said the concerns especially got to her because she’s currently preparing for upcoming performances and has been heavily rehearsing. "I'm like, 'Is my voice gonna be okay?' I think my throat's weird,” she admitted. The daughter of late pop icon Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe is gearing up to release her newest music project, “Teenage Drama,” on Friday, May 22. She previously dropped her debut studio album, Wilted, in 2022.

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The online chatter began after Paris uploaded a “Story Time” video where she opened up about feeling like a “weird” kid growing up and struggling to fit in at school. In the clip, she wore an oversized shirt with her hair tied back in a messy ponytail, making her neck more visible to viewers.

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Source: MEGA The concern came while she was preparing for upcoming performances and rehearsals.

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