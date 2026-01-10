Paris Jackson Opens Up About the Hard Truths of Sobriety: 'Life Ain't Perfect'

Article continues below advertisement

Paris Jackson, the daughter of legendary pop icon Michael Jackson, is revealing her journey toward sobriety and offering support to others grappling with similar challenges. “Getting sober ain’t always the indication that life is perfect,” Paris, 27, wrote on Instagram Saturday, January 3, sharing a heartfelt montage of moments from the past year. “A few years in, it all got very very hard for what felt like an eternity.”

Source: @parisjackson/Instagram Paris Jackson shared a candid message about sobriety on Instagram.

She continued, “I didn’t have the same survival skills I was used to having to cope. I had to learn to live life on life’s terms.” Paris, who stopped drinking in 2020, also addressed her mental health struggles since making that change.

“Treatment resistant major depressive disorder is a b-----, so is [PTSD] and OCD,” she noted. “If you’ve got this s--- or anything of the sort, you’re not alone. Hang in there and if no one’s told you they love you today, I love you.”

Source: @parisjackson/Instagram The singer explained that getting sober did not instantly make life easier.

Her candid words resonated deeply with her celebrity friends, who rallied in support in the comments. Musician J.T. Hiskey replied, “Struggled with OCD my whole entire life. I understand it completely. You are amazing and so proud of you always!” Influencer Crystal Pump chimed in, “You are amazing! Sometimes the only thing that keeps people from giving up is having someone say they love them and how cool you are someone who shares that message.”

Source: MEGA Paris Jackson opened up about living with depression, PTSD and OCD.

Since embracing sobriety, Paris expressed feeling more alive and present. “I get to make music. I get to experience the joy of loving my dogs and cat. I get to feel heartbreak in all its glory,” she said. “I get to grieve. I get to laugh. I get to dance. I get to trust. I feel the sun on my skin and it’s warm. I’ve found that life keeps happening regardless of whether I’m sober or not, but today I get to show up for it.”

Source: MEGA The 'Gringo' star reflected on how sobriety has helped her fully experience life.

Months later, Paris explained her life has drastically improved since she quit substances. “I didn’t just get my life back. I got a better one,” she said at the Friendly House Awards Luncheon in October 2025, according to People. “I feel like getting sober was kind of like getting into a car accident because everything I shoved in the back seat moved forward on impact, and today I’m learning to navigate life on life’s terms.”

She concluded, “Along with those things that flew forward, I support any and all programs and foundations and organizations that work towards helping other women do the same.”