Paris Jackson Reveals The Life Lessons She's Learned From Her Late Father Michael Jackson

But being the daughter of the most famous man on earth did have its perks. “My dad was really good about making sure we were cultured, making sure we were educated,” she noted about the family’s world travels, “and not just showing us the glitz and glam, like hotel hopping, five-star places.”

To keep the kids grounded, she added, “We saw everything. We saw Third World countries. We saw every part of the spectrum.”

And of course, the two bonded over their shared love of music. “He loved classical music and jazz and hip-hop and R&B and obviously the Motown stuff,” Paris recalled. “So we grew up around all of that, and I feel like all of that somehow influences my stuff.”