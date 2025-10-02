or

Paris Jackson Shows Off Some Skin During Paris Fashion Week as She Reunites With Her Aunt Janet Jackson: Watch

Source: MEGA

Paris Jackson reunited with her aunt Janet and showed off her style during Paris Fashion Week.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 2 2025, Published 12:34 p.m. ET



Paris Jackson stole the spotlight in Paris when she stepped out for Fashion Week in a daring black gown that turned heads instantly.

The 27-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson stunned in a floor-length dress with long sleeves, a high neckline and a dramatic thigh-high slit that showed off nearly her entire leg.


Source: MEGA

Paris Jackson turned heads at Paris Fashion Week in a daring black gown with a thigh-high slit.



She finished the look with black pointed-toe heels that wrapped around her ankles, gold dangling earrings and her long blonde hair styled in loose waves. The sleek yet edgy outfit had Paris strutting through the crowd with confidence.


Source: @BecLifeMatters/X

The model reunited with her aunt Janet Jackson outside the venue, sharing a warm hug.




The highlight of the night came outside the venue when Paris had a sweet reunion with her aunt Janet Jackson.

The model lit up the moment she spotted Janet, running toward her before the two shared a warm hug. Cameras flashed as they laughed and chatted together, showing off their close bond.


Source: MEGA

Their last public appearance together was in 2022 at a Fashion Week party in France.



The moment was especially meaningful since it marked another reunion for the famous aunt and niece. Their last big public appearance together came in 2022, when they were photographed at a Fashion Week party in France.

At that time, Paris rocked thigh-high boots and oversized sunglasses, while Janet looked chic in a white button-down shirt, gray suit and tie, with her hair pulled up into a bow. Janet posted a snap from the night on Instagram, writing, "So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson." Paris replied with a simple black heart emoji.


Source: @janetjackson/Instagram


Before that, the two hadn’t been photographed side by side since Michael's 2009 memorial. For years, rumors swirled that Paris and Janet were feuding, but Paris shut it all down in 2018.

“Janet and i haven’t argued in over 6 years,” Paris wrote on X. “Stop with these stupid rumors. i have nothing but love for my family and they all know it. f--- off.”

She doubled down on Instagram at the time, writing, “I will always have love and respect for my family. ALWAYS. There is nothing more or less than that, that you need to know.”


Source: @ParisJackson/X

Source: MEGA

Rumors once claimed Paris and Janet Jackson were feuding, but the former shut them down in 2018.

Paris also reminded fans that her life isn't perfect, especially since she's in the public eye. “Every family has their moments of trauma, heartbreak, separation, love, oneness, tribe, pain, everything. EVERY FAMILY,” she explained. “My family, specifically, and a good number of others...well, our drama is broadcasted worldwide through media.”

“As amazing and as s----- as things can be, it is no one's business but ours,” she concluded. “I am handling my situation exactly how my father did. And I am happy keeping it that way.”

