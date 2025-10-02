Article continues below advertisement

Paris Jackson stole the spotlight in Paris when she stepped out for Fashion Week in a daring black gown that turned heads instantly. The 27-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson stunned in a floor-length dress with long sleeves, a high neckline and a dramatic thigh-high slit that showed off nearly her entire leg.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Paris Jackson turned heads at Paris Fashion Week in a daring black gown with a thigh-high slit.

Article continues below advertisement

She finished the look with black pointed-toe heels that wrapped around her ankles, gold dangling earrings and her long blonde hair styled in loose waves. The sleek yet edgy outfit had Paris strutting through the crowd with confidence.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @BecLifeMatters/X The model reunited with her aunt Janet Jackson outside the venue, sharing a warm hug.

Article continues below advertisement

Last Time



Janet & Paris Jackson Was Seen Together. Janet Went into Auntie Mode And Almost Snatched Her Up For Getting Smart



This Moment Is Beautiful. Reunited!!!! pic.twitter.com/JHgy6eN31T — William Bec (@BecLifeMatters) October 2, 2025 Source: @product_fails/TikTok

Article continues below advertisement

The highlight of the night came outside the venue when Paris had a sweet reunion with her aunt Janet Jackson. The model lit up the moment she spotted Janet, running toward her before the two shared a warm hug. Cameras flashed as they laughed and chatted together, showing off their close bond.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Their last public appearance together was in 2022 at a Fashion Week party in France.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The moment was especially meaningful since it marked another reunion for the famous aunt and niece. Their last big public appearance together came in 2022, when they were photographed at a Fashion Week party in France. At that time, Paris rocked thigh-high boots and oversized sunglasses, while Janet looked chic in a white button-down shirt, gray suit and tie, with her hair pulled up into a bow. Janet posted a snap from the night on Instagram, writing, "So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson." Paris replied with a simple black heart emoji.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Before that, the two hadn’t been photographed side by side since Michael's 2009 memorial. For years, rumors swirled that Paris and Janet were feuding, but Paris shut it all down in 2018. “Janet and i haven’t argued in over 6 years,” Paris wrote on X. “Stop with these stupid rumors. i have nothing but love for my family and they all know it. f--- off.” She doubled down on Instagram at the time, writing, “I will always have love and respect for my family. ALWAYS. There is nothing more or less than that, that you need to know.”

Article continues below advertisement

janet and i haven’t argued in over 6 years, stop with these stupid rumors. i have nothing but love for my family and they all know it. fuck off — PK (@ParisJackson) July 3, 2018 Source: @ParisJackson/X

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Rumors once claimed Paris and Janet Jackson were feuding, but the former shut them down in 2018.