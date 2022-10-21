Fans Rejoice Over Janet Jackson & Niece Paris Jackson Mending Ties After Estrangement: 'Been Waiting For This'
After years of estrangement, Janet Jackson and niece Paris Jackson are back on good terms! The twosome were spotted socializing at a Paris Fashion Week party on October 5, and two days later, the "Feedback" crooner posted a sweet shot of them sitting side by side.
"So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson 💖💖💖," the superstar, 56, captioned the pic, to which Paris responded to by commenting with a heart emoji.
"I’ve been waiting for this moment 😩🤲🏽," one fan declared of the reunion, while another wrote, "Niece and auntie bond is something truly special 🥰😍."
"Michael would have been so proud ❤️," penned another, referring to Paris' late father, Michael Jackson, who was Janet's older brother.
According to a source, the animosity came a few years after the "Thriller" crooner passed, as in 2012, Paris accused the Jackson brood of keeping matriarch Katherine Jackson away from her.
Another report noted the American Horror Stories actress, 24, was also frustrated that no one helped her get out of a behavior modification school where they reportedly gave out "addictive medication" without a proper assessment. She also stated that the experience gave her PTSD.
"There are a lot of things at play in those schools," she once shared. "They can shut down and reopen under a different name to avoid lawsuits."
When it comes to the women mending ties, a source previously explained to Radar, "Paris had some growing up to do, and Janet admits she didn’t handle the feelings of a young teen that had lost her dad as well as she should have. But they love each other once again!"
The reunited pair are also on the same page when it comes to maintaining Michael's innocence against several people who have come forward and accused him of sexually assaulting them when they were underage.
"They will defend their dad until the end. They believe Michael when he said he was innocent," an insider stated of how Paris and her siblings feel. "They had happy childhoods living at Neverland Ranch. They loved their dad, and they became very protective of him."