Fans Rejoice Over Janet Jackson & Niece Paris Jackson Mending Ties After Estrangement: 'Been Waiting For This'

After years of estrangement, Janet Jackson and niece Paris Jackson are back on good terms! The twosome were spotted socializing at a Paris Fashion Week party on October 5, and two days later, the "Feedback" crooner posted a sweet shot of them sitting side by side.

"So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson 💖💖💖," the superstar, 56, captioned the pic, to which Paris responded to by commenting with a heart emoji.