Paris Jackson Goes Topless, Wears Just a Thong While Swimming in a Lake With Fiancé Justin Long: Photo
Paris Jackson shared a photo dump on Instagram to give fans a glimpse at how she's been spending the past several weeks.
On Friday, July 18, the singer declared it's "been a h--- of a summer so far," uploading pictures of herself onstage and hanging out with fiancé Justin Long.
Paris Jackson Goes for a Topless Swim
"So great to be out again on the road with @incubusofficial and how special that I get to share the stage with my heroes and mentors @manchesterorchestra," she continued. "Thanks to everyone that came out early to see lil ol me doing, well, whatever the f--- that was on acoustic. love y’all."
One of the most surprising snaps was one Long took of the blonde beauty, 27, as she stood in a lake topless wearing nothing but a black thong. She covered her chest by folding her arms, letting the rest of her body and 80+ tattoos show.
The musician also snapped a selfie while in the water with Long and included a video of them working together on music in a bedroom, where Jackson sat on the bed in just a towel.
Other snaps included her dog, a screenshot from a FaceTime call and a picture from inside a car.
Though Jackson limited the comments on the post, a few fans were able to leave loving words.
"God bless you Paris, [wishing] all the happiness in this world for you, you are a shooting star that surrounds everything that is wonderful," one admirer raved, while another gushed, "It's so good to see you happy and living, my artist!"
When Did Paris Jackson and Justin Long Get Engaged?
Jackson revealed the two were engaged when she honored Long on social media for his birthday in December 2024.
"Happy birthday my sweet blue. Doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind and I couldn’t dream of anyone more perfect for me to do it all with. Thank you for letting me be yours. I love you," she wrote alongside multiple photos, one of which showed Long popping the question.
At the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in March, the bride-to-be admitted it's "terrifying" to plan a wedding.
"It’s a big leap. It’s exciting and it’s thrilling and it’s a big step," she told a reporter. "I know I am making the right choice, which is a good feeling."
"It’s going wonderful," she assured fans. "I just picked a wedding planner, he is super nice. His name is Mark Seed. He is absolutely wonderful — working on venues and dresses."