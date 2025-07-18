Paris Jackson Goes Topless, Wears Just a Thong While Swimming in a Lake With Fiancé Justin Long: Photo

On Friday, July 18, the singer declared it's "been a h--- of a summer so far," uploading pictures of herself onstage and hanging out with fiancé Justin Long .

Paris Jackson shared a photo dump on Instagram to give fans a glimpse at how she's been spending the past several weeks.

Paris Jackson left little to the imagination when she took a dip in a lake.

One of the most surprising snaps was one Long took of the blonde beauty, 27, as she stood in a lake topless wearing nothing but a black thong. She covered her chest by folding her arms, letting the rest of her body and 80+ tattoos show .

"So great to be out again on the road with @incubusofficial and how special that I get to share the stage with my heroes and mentors @manchesterorchestra," she continued. "Thanks to everyone that came out early to see lil ol me doing, well, whatever the f--- that was on acoustic. love y’all."

Jackson was joined in the water by fiancé Justin Long.

The musician also snapped a selfie while in the water with Long and included a video of them working together on music in a bedroom, where Jackson sat on the bed in just a towel.

Other snaps included her dog, a screenshot from a FaceTime call and a picture from inside a car.

Though Jackson limited the comments on the post, a few fans were able to leave loving words.

"God bless you Paris, [wishing] all the happiness in this world for you, you are a shooting star that surrounds everything that is wonderful," one admirer raved, while another gushed, "It's so good to see you happy and living, my artist!"