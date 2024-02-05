Paris Jackson Admits Covering Her 80 Tattoos for the 2024 Grammys 'Took a Few Hours': 'I Like Switching Things Up'
Paris Jackson shocked fans when she covered all of her 80 tattoos at the 2024 Grammys on Sunday, February 4.
On the red carpet, the 25-year-old's skin peaked out of her cutouts of her black Celine gown.
"It's just Celine, mama," the singer told Entertainment Tonight. "It's all Celine head to toe with my own jewelry and covered all the tattoos."
"It took a few hours," she continued of the process. "Well, I like switching things up. I love my tattoos, I love my piercings, I love all the body modification stuff, art, and also sometimes I don't want it to distract from the art that is the fashion I'm wearing. And it gives the dress it's own moment, you know?"
To achieve this no-tattoo look, Jackson worked with celebrity makeup artists Tyson Fountaine (Body) and Paul Blanch (Face) to achieve the new, clean look for the night with Cover FX products. Since Jackson is a vegan, the beauty brand made perfect sense.
"#CoverFX meant business when they said total cover cream foundation would have me covered. #tattoomakeup #parisjacksoncoverfx #grammysmakeup," Jackson and the brand wrote on Instagram.
People were shocked to see Jackson with no tattoos. One person wrote, "That’s insane!" while another added, "stunnin both ways."
A third person added, "BEAUTIFUL PARIS ❤️."
It's doubtful Jackson will ever get rid of her tattoos forever, as she previously said they're "loving marks."
"I don't see a dark past anymore," she wrote in a since-deleted 2016 Instagram post. "My scars and past of self-hatred have been covered by loving marks, creativity, ingenuity and depth. Sure, I will always carry my past with me, but I see ink as a way of changing for the better, always improving. They represent strength for me."
In the meantime, the actress shared more about her music career.
"I haven't decided when yet but when I was on tour with Incubus, I dropped a single that I just did with Linda Perry," she shared. "She's like my Aries twin flames so we want to keep working together."
She added, "I just like writing music. I promise it's that simple. The inspo is usually pain and love and the space between."