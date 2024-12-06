Paris Jackson Is Engaged! Singer Reveals Fiancé Justin Long's Proposal in Sweet Birthday Post: 'Couldn't Dream of Anyone More Perfect'
Paris Jackson is going to be a bride!
The only daughter of late pop icon Michael Jackson excitedly announced news of her engagement to fiancé Justin Long while celebrating the music producer's birthday with a special social media tribute on Friday, December 6.
"Happy birthday my sweet blue. Doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind and I couldn’t dream of anyone more perfect for me to do it all with. Thank you for letting me be yours. I love you," Paris captioned the post — which featured several photos of the couple throughout their relationship of more than two years.
One of the pictures showcased Justin getting down on one knee and asking for Paris' hand in marriage, while another had the 26-year-old flaunting her stunning engagement ring.
In the comments section of Paris’ upload, fans and friends shared their congratulatory reactions to the "Let Down" singer's engagement.
"What a beautiful post, what wonderful news. My girl, I’m so happy for you that it doesn’t fit in words," one supporter expressed, as Long's friend — radio host Elliot Mintz, 79 — added: "Happy birthday, Justin. I have witnessed the love the two of you share over the last two years….and recognize 'forever' when I see it. my congratulations and blessings. ❤️❤️🙏🌈🌹🎂✨✨."
"This is what forever looks like....❤️❤️," Mintz noted in a follow-up comment.
A third fan declared, "there are doorways along the path that lead to the unseen joy and finally they called on your periphery. Your happiness tickles my heart, ily and miss u. keep shining♥️," while a fourth admirer joked: "You're ability to keep things private/secret is so impressive. maybe I just can’t keep my mouth shut😭."
Paris has always been one to wish her loved ones a happy birthday — but admittedly felt the need to do so online more recently amid the public's interest in her life.
In August 2023, Paris shared a video to Instagram, explaining: "So today is my dad's birthday and back when he was alive, he used to hate anybody acknowledging his birthday. He actually didn't want us to even know when his birthday was because he didn't want us to throw a party or anything like that."
"That being said, social media is apparently how people express their love and affection these days, and if you don't wish someone a happy birthday via social media, it apparently means that you don't love them and you don't care about them. There have been times where I don't post anything for my dad's birthday and people lose their f------ minds," she admitted of her late father — who died in 2009 at age 50.
At the time, Paris continued: "Please don't use a man you have never met as an excuse to abuse, manipulate, and harass his daughter (who you also have never met)."