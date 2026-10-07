Parkinson's Disease Listed as Cause of Death for 'Saved by the Bell' Star Dennis Haskins

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Dennis Haskins’ cause of death has been revealed nearly two weeks after the Saved by the Bell star died at age 75. Haskins, best known for playing Principal Richard Belding on the beloved sitcom, died on September 27 in Burbank, Calif. According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, his immediate cause of death was Parkinson’s disease, TMZ reported. His death certificate also listed several other significant conditions, including irritable bowel syndrome, depression, hypertension and benign prostatic hyperplasia.

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Dennis Haskins Was Living in an Assisted Facility Before Death

Source: MEGA Dennis Haskins’ death certificate listed several other significant health conditions.

Haskins was living in an assisted living facility before his death. His ex-wife, Sarah Quinones, previously said he had not disclosed his Parkinson’s diagnosis to people in his inner circle. The actor’s longtime agent and friend, Jay Schacher, confirmed his death to People on September 28, calling it a “tragic loss.” “Everyone loved Mr. Belding and those of us who got to know Dennis, loved him even more. He was a great person, and he loved, I mean absolutely LOVED his fans. He always had time for them, no matter what. He was my client and dear friend for over 20 years, and I will miss him terribly. I’m heartbroken,” Schacher said in a statement.

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Source: MEGA Dennis Haskins died on September 27 in Burbank, California.

Haskins’ Parkinson’s diagnosis was also privately known by Dimples Karaoke Bar, a Burbank establishment where he became a regular. In a tribute shared after his death, the bar said the Hollywood star had fallen ill “about eight years ago” and that Parkinson’s was one of the health conditions he kept “silent” about. “He did not want to have to tell people. He would say, “What do I even say?” So I respected his wishes and stayed quiet, and I helped him through his journey into the next chapter of his life,” the post read.

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Dennis Haskins Was Best Known for Playing Principal Belding on 'Saved by the Bell'

Source: MEGA Dennis Haskins’ longtime agent called his death a 'tragic loss.'

Haskins remained with the franchise after the original series ended in 1993, reprising his role in Saved by the Bell: The New Class, which ran until 2000. He later returned as Belding for a 2015 Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon sketch alongside Gosselaar, Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley and Tiffani Thiessen.

Source: MEGA Dennis Haskins became best known for playing Principal Richard Belding.