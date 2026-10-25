Patricia Arquette Says 'I Really Enjoy Getting Older' as She Embraces Aging: 'I Don't Take Fools'

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Patricia Arquette expresses her appreciation for aging during an event in New York. The actress, known for her role in Boyhood, stated, “I really enjoy getting older,” at the Planned Parenthood Of Greater New York Spring Into Action Gala.

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Patricia Arquette Celebrated Aging and Personal Growth

Source: MEGA Patricia Arquette spoke about aging at the Planned Parenthood of Greater New York Spring Into Action Gala in New York.

The 58-year-old actress credits her life experiences with imparting valuable wisdom. “I don’t take fools gladly,” she remarked, indicating a newfound confidence. However, she admitted that saying “no” remains a work in progress. “I still sometimes feel bitchy [about saying ‘no’], and maybe I don’t deliver it the best way,” she explained. Arquette’s career began in the late 1980s with roles in films like True Romance. Recent television appearances in shows such as Severance highlight her career evolution. “It’s like having boundaries,” she noted, reflecting on personal growth.

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Patricia Arquette Reflected on Hollywood's Beauty Standards

Source: MEGA Patricia Arquette explained that she had become more confident about setting boundaries, although saying no remained a work in progress.

At the gala, Arquette also discussed her past experiences with labels in Hollywood. “I really was conscious about trying to get out of that ingenue situation as quickly as possible,” she shared. She described beauty as “dangerous” and “scary,” revealing her struggle with being perceived solely for her looks. The actress expressed concern over the portrayal of women on social media. “When Grok came out, millions and millions of nonconsensual sexual images of women and girls and kids were made immediately available,” she emphasized.

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Patricia Arquette Emphasized Consent and Accessible Healthcare

Source: MEGA Patricia Arquette described beauty as potentially dangerous and frightening because she did not want people to judge her solely on her appearance.

Arquette advocates for s-- education focused on mutual respect and informed consent, stating these discussions are essential for today’s youth. “What consent really means,” she declared, stressing the need for awareness. Furthermore, she highlighted the critical role of Planned Parenthood in providing healthcare services, not just for women but for “men and our young kids.” As clinic closures rise, she calls attention to the widespread impact on communities.

Source: MEGA Patricia Arquette raised concerns about nonconsensual sexual images generated by artificial intelligence, specifically mentioning Grok and the rapid spread of such images.