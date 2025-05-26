Stars Who Get Better With Age: From Jane Seymour to Goldie Hawn and More

"I have a good attitude about it," said Dolly Parton of aging. "I'm busy, and I don't have time to think about how old I am or not."

Her latest projects include a cookbook, a beauty line and the expansion of her Imagination Library, which gifts books to children.

"I just love making people happy," she said, adding, "You can't stop the aging process. I'd rather be 80 than be young again. I'm going to make every moment count. I may live to be 100 or I may die tomorrow, but whenever that is, I will know I died trying, and I will know I've done everything I could to make the most of everything."