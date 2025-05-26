Stars Who Get Better With Age: From Jane Seymour to Goldie Hawn and More
Dolly Parton (79)
"I have a good attitude about it," said Dolly Parton of aging. "I'm busy, and I don't have time to think about how old I am or not."
Her latest projects include a cookbook, a beauty line and the expansion of her Imagination Library, which gifts books to children.
"I just love making people happy," she said, adding, "You can't stop the aging process. I'd rather be 80 than be young again. I'm going to make every moment count. I may live to be 100 or I may die tomorrow, but whenever that is, I will know I died trying, and I will know I've done everything I could to make the most of everything."
Goldie Hawn (79)
"Getting older is a fact of life," said Goldie Hawn. "By living mindfully, you understand that there are many transitions in life. You just go through them."
Hawn has been an actress, a dancer and a director, but she feels her most lasting contribution to the world is MindUP, the Goldie Hawn Foundation, which came out of her desire to promote better mental health.
"It matters how you feel about yourself," she said. "And what you're giving to others and what others are giving to you."
Diane Keaton (79)
The Book Club star said aging has given her a sense of freedom.
"I never understood the idea that you're supposed to mellow as you get older," said Diane Keaton, mom-of-two grown kids. "Slowing down isn't something I relate to at all. The goal is to continue in good and bad times, all of it. Do whatever you want — to heck with it! But that's the other point: Don't take too much time on yourself. Keep looking outward — that's where the amazing part of life is."
She exercises and tries to eat right.
"I really enjoy my treadmill," said Keaton, who declines plastic surgery, explaining, "If the hands don't match the face, it's a little weird."
She added that her dating days are over: "No men have any interest in me that way. I think I have more interest in just companions, family, old friends."
Susan Sarandon (78)
With lots of projects going, Susan Sarandon said she stays busy and advocates a positive attitude, maintaining a healthy lifestyle and staying engaged with the world are the keys to aging gracefully.
The actress is also "anti-becoming invisible."
Sarandon also "says no" to plastic surgery and Botox because she needs her face to move, but she doesn't discourage it in others.
"There's two ways to go as you get older. One is to just try to preserve what's there and play it safe," she said. "The other one is to try to stay curious."
That goes for her love life, too.
"I'm open to love," she shared, "On every level, absolutely."
Jaclyn Smith (79)
After a successful acting career, Jaclyn Smith reinvented herself as a fashion icon with Jaclyn Smith Fashions.
"My mother was very fashionable well into her 90s and had a natural sense of how to mix things up and make them her own," said the mom-of-two. "I've been a worker ever since I was a little girl. I love making my way."
The Charlie's Angels star said, "A lot of aging is your mentality and how old you feel."
Smith said she takes a holistic approach to well-being, including good nutrition, exercise and getting enough sleep. She focuses on timeless style and comfort rather than following trends because it can be more enduring and age-appropriate.
Candice Bergen (79)
"I'm 100 percent smarter now than I was when I was 30 or 40," said Candice Bergen, who turned 79 on May 9. "I feel more vibrant and alert because you're getting older and you don't have much time left. My age now is the best I've ever felt — aside from the fact that I have two fake hips. You just don't care about the little stuff and the big stuff — you just don't care about much frankly."
Jane Seymour (74)
The Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star said she embraces aging.
"I feel an extraordinary freedom at the moment, I really do," said Jane Seymour, a mother-of-four. "The world is against aging. We hate aging. We look at aging and we go, 'Oh, no, there's a wrinkle, oh my God. Get rid of it. Gray hair. No. Terrifying!' Whereas you can look at it the other way and you can say actually, I now have time in my life to do things I really want to do. Maybe I can now become the person I want to be."
With her past as a ballet dancer, Seymour said staying fit comes easily but admitted she's "not one of those obsessive exercise people."
She also makes sure she's getting eight hours of sleep each night and follows a Mediterranean diet with intermittent fasting.
She said, "I'm just so happy to be alive and I feel gratitude. I feel gratitude for being safe and pretty healthy. I feel gratitude for having great relationships with my children, my family, my close friends and even my school friends."
Sally Field (78)
"There is a sense in society that you should feel ashamed for being old," said the two-time Oscar winner. "I realized what a crock that is."
Sally Field will next star in Remarkably Bright Creatures, a film about a widow's friendship with a giant octopus, and she couldn't be happier.
"There's just so few real stories written about women of any age," she said, "but certainly as you get older it gets less."
Field said she sees her age as a source of strength and wisdom and believes that age brings experience and value to a person that can't be acquired at when younger.