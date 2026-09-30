Patricia Richardson's 'Home Improvement' Costar Says She Quit the Show Because She Was Tired of 'Fighting' With the Writers

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The set of Home Improvement wasn’t always as calm as the popular 1990s sitcom would have you believe. In fact, the youngest member of the Taylor family said that the tension was what led to co-lead Patricia Richardson walking away from a $1-million-per-episode payday.

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Source: patricia richardson/instagram Taran Noah Smith, Patricia Richardson and Jonathan Taylor Thomas starred together in 'Home Improvement.'

Taran Noah Smith, now 42, was only 7 in 1991 when he was cast as Mark Taylor, the youngest member of Tim and Jill Taylor’s family. Tim Allen shot to stardom as home improvement TV show host Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor, and Richardson became a star in her own right as Jill, the practical and empathetic housewife forever navigating the sea of her husband’s brand of masculinity.

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Richardson Refused to Return for Season 9

Source: MEGA Tim Allen was the star of 'Home Improvement,' which ended when producers refused Patricia Richardson's request that her salary match his.

His comments came on the "Outgrown," podcast, hosted by Tom Scharpling and Julia Vickerman. Though Allen was the lead star, Richardson played a big part in the show’s success as the practical but always amused wife. Her refusal to return for a ninth season was a big reason the sitcom came to an end. Zachery Ty Bryan and Jonathan Taylor Thomas filled out the Home Improvement family cast as older brothers Brad and Randy. The show enjoyed great success and ultimately recorded 204 episodes.

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Richardson Was a Late Addition to the Cast

Source: MEGA Taran Noah Smith sayid Patricia Richardson was a late addition to the 'Home Improvement' cast.

According to Smith, Richardson was a late addition to the cast. Frances Fisher was originally cast, but producers decided her dramatic background didn’t suit the show’s lighter tone, so Richardson was cast days before recording the pilot. "When they brought Patricia in, there was just a much better chemistry," he said. "And she had her own kid. She had just given birth to twins, and she had one older kid who was about my age. She really brought a lot more of a realistic mom energy to her, and she fought throughout the whole show to keep the show more realistic." "She would tell the writers, ‘A mother would never say this,’ and get them to change it," he added. Unfortunately, according to Smith, a change in producers after the first few seasons created a stressful environment.

'This Is Not What the Characters Are About'

Source: MEGA Taran Noah Smith, seen here at a 2002 protest, said new producers created friction after the first few seasons of 'Home Improvement.'