Jonathan Taylor Thomas Reunites With 'Home Improvement' Costars in Rare New Photo

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Jonathan Taylor Thomas Made a Rare Appearance With His Former TV Family

Source: MEGA Jonathan Taylor Thomas stepped away from Hollywood in 2005 after years of starring in hit films and TV shows.

Richardson's new photo gave fans a fresh look at Thomas wearing glasses and smiling beside his former castmates, looking all calm and relaxed. The gathering also highlighted the absence of Zachery Ty Bryan, who played the eldest Taylor brother, Brad. Bryan is currently serving a 16-month jail sentence after pleading guilty to a felony DUI charge. Thomas has rarely been photographed over the past decade. Before this reunion, he was spotted at a dinner in 2013 and again while walking his dogs in 2021. Although he left Home Improvement before its final season, the actor previously reunited with Richardson and fellow costar Tim Allen during several guest appearances on Allen's sitcom Last Man Standing between 2013 and 2015.

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Jonathan Taylor Thomas Previously Explained Why He Left Hollywood

Source: @jttarchive/Instagram Jonathan Taylor Thomas said he stepped away from acting after working nonstop throughout his childhood.

Thomas previously revealed that his decision to leave acting came after spending most of his childhood in the entertainment industry. "I’d been going nonstop since I was 8 years old," he told People in 2013. "I wanted to go to school, to travel and have a bit of a break." After leaving Hollywood, Thomas attended Harvard, Columbia, and St. Andrew’s University in Scotland. "To sit in a big library amongst books and students, that was pretty cool," he shared at the time. He added, "It was a novel experience for me."

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Source: MEGA Patricia Richardson revealed that Jonathan Taylor Thomas remained focused on directing and writing instead of returning to acting.

Thomas later returned to Los Angeles and focused on directing, writing scripts, and enjoying a quieter lifestyle. "I watch a lot of movies, I hike, I stay up on shows and theater," he continued, adding that he had "no regrets" about stepping away. Thomas also reflected on how he viewed his years as one of television's biggest child stars. "I never took the fame too seriously," he told People. "It was a great period in my life, but it doesn’t define me. When I think back on the time, I look at it with a wink. I focus on the good moments I had, not that I was on a lot of magazine covers."

Patricia Richardson Shared an Update on Jonathan Taylor Thomas' Life

Source: MEGA Patricia Richardson ruled out a 'Home Improvement' reboot, saying the beloved sitcom would never be the same.