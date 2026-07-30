Jonathan Taylor Thomas Reunites With 'Home Improvement' Costars in Rare New Photo
July 30 2026, Published 1:13 p.m. ET
Jonathan Taylor Thomas made a rare public appearance, reuniting with his former Home Improvement costars in a newly shared photo.
The actor, now 44, appeared alongside Patricia Richardson and Taran Noah Smith in a picture Richardson posted on her Instagram.
She captioned the post, "My other boys."
Thomas became a household name as Randy Taylor on Home Improvement, while Richardson played his on-screen mother, Jill Taylor, and Smith portrayed his younger brother, Mark Taylor.
Fans were quick to celebrate the unexpected reunion since Thomas stepped away from Hollywood nearly two decades ago.
Jonathan Taylor Thomas Made a Rare Appearance With His Former TV Family
Richardson's new photo gave fans a fresh look at Thomas wearing glasses and smiling beside his former castmates, looking all calm and relaxed.
The gathering also highlighted the absence of Zachery Ty Bryan, who played the eldest Taylor brother, Brad. Bryan is currently serving a 16-month jail sentence after pleading guilty to a felony DUI charge.
Thomas has rarely been photographed over the past decade. Before this reunion, he was spotted at a dinner in 2013 and again while walking his dogs in 2021.
Although he left Home Improvement before its final season, the actor previously reunited with Richardson and fellow costar Tim Allen during several guest appearances on Allen's sitcom Last Man Standing between 2013 and 2015.
Jonathan Taylor Thomas Previously Explained Why He Left Hollywood
Thomas previously revealed that his decision to leave acting came after spending most of his childhood in the entertainment industry.
"I’d been going nonstop since I was 8 years old," he told People in 2013. "I wanted to go to school, to travel and have a bit of a break."
After leaving Hollywood, Thomas attended Harvard, Columbia, and St. Andrew’s University in Scotland.
"To sit in a big library amongst books and students, that was pretty cool," he shared at the time.
He added, "It was a novel experience for me."
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Thomas later returned to Los Angeles and focused on directing, writing scripts, and enjoying a quieter lifestyle.
"I watch a lot of movies, I hike, I stay up on shows and theater," he continued, adding that he had "no regrets" about stepping away.
Thomas also reflected on how he viewed his years as one of television's biggest child stars.
"I never took the fame too seriously," he told People. "It was a great period in my life, but it doesn’t define me. When I think back on the time, I look at it with a wink. I focus on the good moments I had, not that I was on a lot of magazine covers."
Patricia Richardson Shared an Update on Jonathan Taylor Thomas' Life
Richardson later offered an update on Thomas during a 2024 appearance on the "Back to the Best" podcast.
"He’s not really interested in acting. He wants to direct and write," she said.
During the same interview, Richardson also dismissed the possibility of a Home Improvement reboot.
"It’s not the same – it’s not gonna be the show. At all," she revealed.
Richardson continued, "We did it. We did it well. We quit at the right time before it got really bad. And it should just stay as it is."