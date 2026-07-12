Where Is the Cast of 'Home Improvement' Now? Inside the Current Lives of Tim Allen, Patricia Richardson and the Rest of the Beloved Sitcom Stars

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The Home Improvement cast never reunited after the hit sitcom ended in 1999. In an interview with Us Weekly, Tim Allen — who played Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor on Home Improvement — revealed a possible reason the long-awaited reboot plans never came to life. "They keep talking about how it could move forward, but they get stuck [because] there are some personality problems right now with the boys," he said, adding the actors who played his on-screen sons have "their own issues." "I always thought it would be cool if it was a story about them. That's a little challenging right now, to put it mildly," he continued. With no reunion on the horizon, here's a look at what they have been up to since the series concluded.

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Tim Allen

Source: MEGA Tim Allen has continued working in the industry after 'Home Improvement.'

From working as a stand-up comedian, Allen joined Home Improvement as Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor. His career did not end there, as he began starring in the ABC sitcom Last Man Standing and landed roles in Wild Hogs, The Santa Clauses and Christmas with the Kranks, among others. Allen also began voicing Buzz Lightyear for the Toy Story franchise in 1995, reprising his role in the latest film, Toy Story 5. While working on Home Improvement, he penned his 1994 memoir, Don't Stand Too Close to a Naked Man. He shares a daughter — Katherine — with his ex-wife, Laura Deibel. Years after finalizing their divorce, he moved on with actress Jane Hajduk, whom he wed on October 7, 2006, after five years of dating. They welcomed their daughter, Elizabeth, in March 2009.

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Patricia Richardson

Source: MEGA Patricia Richardson played the matriarch on the series.

Patricia Richardson began focusing on guest and recurring roles after playing Jill Taylor on Home Improvement. Among her films and TV shows are The West Wing, Strong Medicine, The Division, Grey's Anatomy and On the Edge. She also reunited with Allen to film two episodes of Last Man Standing in 2015. In 2017, she joined the cast of Cruel Intentions: The Musical. Richardson, who has since maintained a relatively private life, shares three children with her ex-husband, Ray Baker.

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Jonathan Taylor Thomas

Source: MEGA Jonathan Taylor Thomas was one of Tim Allen's onscreen sons.

After playing Randy Taylor on Home Improvement, Jonathan Taylor Thomas focused on his studies and graduated from Chaminade College Preparatory School in California in 2000. He then studied philosophy and history at Harvard University before attending Columbia and St. Andrew's University. "I never took the fame too seriously," he told People in a 2013 interview. "It was a great period in my life, but it doesn't define me. When I think back on the time, I look at it with a wink. I focus on the good moments I had, not that I was on a lot of magazine covers." Like Richardson, Thomas had a guest spot on Last Man Standing.

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Zachery Ty Bryan

Source: MEGA Zachery Ty Bryan has several run-ins with the law years after 'Home Improvement' ended.

Zachery Ty Bryan portrayed Brad Taylor in the sitcom, and he extended his career in more shows including Veronica Mars, Family Law, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Boston Public. He also joined the cast of The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift and The Game of Their Lives while being involved in real estate and production ventures. In a five-year span starting in 2020, Bryan has been arrested at least six times for charges primarily related to Driving Under the Influence (DUI), probation violations and domestic violence. In February, he was sentenced to over one year imprisonment after his sixth arrest. Bryan was married to Carly Matros, with whom he shares four children, from 2007 to 2020. He is also the father of his three children with Johnnie Faye Cartwright. The couple got engaged in November 2021.

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Taran Noah Smith

Source: MEGA; 'The Best Show With Tom Scharpling' Podcast/Instagram Taran Noah Smith shocked 'Home Improvement' fans with his latest look.

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Actor-turned-businessman Taran Noah Smith notably starred in Home Improvement as Mark Taylor. He had no major acting roles after the series ended, but he made headlines when he was arrested for DUI and drug possession in 2012. According to his LinkedIn profile, he currently works as Sea Recovery Technician at SpaceX. He was previously employed at Near Space Labs, ALL Power Labs and HF Collection, among others. In November 2025, Smith made a rare appearance on "The Best Show With Tom Scharpling" podcast, more than 25 years after Home Improvement ended.

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Richard Karn

Source: MEGA Richard Karn opened up about the show in an interview.

Richard Karn has been busy with TV gigs since landing the role of Al Borland on Home Improvement. "I'd love to have some character that didn’t have to carry the show necessarily, that just comes in, does his thing, it’s a great job. Kind of like Home Improvement," he expressed in an interview. "I was maybe on the show most of the time, 30 seconds? A minute and a half? A cold opening, a 'Tool Time' here and there? But I left this huge impression, which is what they wanted." After starring in the sitcom, Karn hosted games shows like Family Feud and Bingo America and scored small roles in Last Man Standing, The Bold and the Beautiful and PEN15, to name a few. Karn has been married to his Home Improvement costar Tudi Roche since 1985. They share their son, Cooper, who was born on March 4, 1992.

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Pamela Anderson

Source: MEGA Pamela Anderson previously dated Liam Neeson.

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Debbe Dunning

Source: MEGA Debbe Dunning is an actress and model.

After portraying Heidi Keppert, Debbe Dunning starred in more flicks like Now You Know and Wicked Wicked Games. She also hosted her travel show, Debbe Dunning's Dude Ranch Round-Up, on The Cowboy Channel. She has three children with her ex-husband, Steve Timmons.

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Earl Hindman

Source: Good Morning America/YouTube; 'Home Improvement' (1991) Earl Hindman's wife died two years after his passing in 2003.