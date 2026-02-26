Patrick Dempsey Gets Choked Up When Asked About Death of 'Beloved' 'Grey's Anatomy' Costar Eric Dane

Article continues below advertisement

Patrick Dempsey was visibly emotional when asked about the death of his friend and Grey's Anatomy costar Eric Dane. In an interview published on Tuesday, February 24, the actor, 60, looked downcast as the journalist described losing someone close as "awful, stark and life-altering."

Article continues below advertisement

@newstalkfm 'He was so beloved and is deeply missed.' Patrick Dempsey pays tribute to his former Grey's Anatomy co-star Eric Dane, who passed away aged 53. ♬ original sound - Newstalk - Newstalk Source: @newstalkfm/TikTok Patrick Dempsey reflected on Eric Dane's legacy in a recent interview.

"I lost my father very young, and my mother's passed, and now several friends in the last year I've lost," Dempsey expressed. "Eric was so beloved, and I think he would really be so happy to know, and I know a lot of people reached out to him before his passing to keep track that he was so beloved and is deeply missed."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @newstalkfm/TikTok Patrick Dempsey starred on 'Grey's Anatomy' with Eric Dane.

He initially honored Dane on the Friday, February 20, episode of Virgin Radio U.K.’s The Chris Evans Breakfast Show just one day after the Euphoria actor's passing on February 19, at age 53. "I just woke up this morning, and it was very sad to read the news. It’s hard to put into words. I feel really so sad for his children," Dempsey said of Dane, who shared daughters Billie, 15, and Georgia, 14, with estranged wife Rebecca Gayheart.

Article continues below advertisement

Patrick Dempsey Was in Contact With Eric Dane 1 Week Before His Death

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Eric Dane passed away at age 53.

Dane announced his ALS diagnosis in April 2025 and deteriorated quickly in his final days. "I was corresponding with him, we were texting so I spoke to him about a week ago and some friends of ours went in to see him and he was really starting to lose his ability to speak," Dempsey explained. "He was bedridden and it was very hard for him to swallow so the quality of his life was deteriorating so rapidly."

Article continues below advertisement

Patrick Dempsey Reflects on Positive Memories With Eric Dane

Source: MEGA Eric Dane announced his ALS diagnosis in April 2025.

The Enchanted star looked back fondly on his time filming Grey's Anatomy with Dane. "He was the funniest man — he was such a joy to work with and I want to just remember him in that spirit because any time he was on set, he brought so much fun to it," Dempsey recalled. “He had a great sense of humor. He was easy to work with. We got along instantly. First scene was him, you know, in all his glory, coming out of the bathroom with the towel on looking amazing, making you feel completely out of shape and insignificant."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Eric Dane shared two kids with Rebecca Gayheart.