Read the Most Shocking Text Messages Josh Duggar Sent From Prison — Including NSFW Messages to Wife Anna

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Josh Duggar Lashed Out at His Family in Angry Text Messages to Mom Michelle

Source: @duggarfam/Instagram Josh Duggar sent text messages to his family members while in prison.

Newly exposed prison texts from Josh Duggar are raising eyebrows. In the exposed communications, the convicted s-- offender aired his grievances about family members to his mom, Michelle Duggar, lamenting he received "more compassion and love from strangers" than from his loved ones. "[F]amily members continuing to judge and condemn, saying hurtful things is so hard to deal with," he messaged his mother, adding he "is in awe of how hurtful and judgmental people can be." Josh added, "[E]ven just to be quiet and shut up and not say anything, but no, its [sic] like they enjoy it and they have been waiting to ambush me." He also vented about what he viewed as a lack of "decency and respect" for the "seven little kids and wife crying themselves to sleep every night without daddy." He further claimed the family members, who were "willing to get on an airplane or drive [a] truck and trailer to help perfect strangers" and "risking their lives" at times, failed to offer the same kindness and support to his household. He then insisted he would have supported the same people had they been in his position.

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Josh Duggar Maintained His Innocence

Source: MEGA Josh Duggar's prison sentence has been extended by two months.

In the same conversation thread, Josh maintained his innocence even after his conviction six weeks prior. He told Michelle he was "struggling with raw pain and hurts [sic]" not only from family members but also "the guy who did the crime that put me in here." He claimed the alleged person was "top of my list trying to forgive." His mother responded, "I'm so sorry for all that you, your precious bride, and sweet children are going through. Josh.????" Josh did not text Michelle for nearly a month following the conversation.

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Josh Duggar Blamed Mom Michelle Over His Conviction

Source: @duggarfam/Instagram Josh Duggar was convicted in December 2021.

Josh blamed his mother for allegedly playing a part in his criminal conviction in another set of text messages. "[I] am very disappointed. I feel like you just don't receive criticism or take admission for your own actions THAT HAVE DIRECTLY AFFECTED MY LIFE, including in this situation," he texted. The father-of-seven clarified, "I AM NOT BLAMING YOUR FOR THE SITUATION, BUT YOU ARE BLAMING ME — AND YOU DON'T EVEN KNOW THE TRUTH — YOU SAID THAT YOURSELF TODAY." Josh told his mother she "[doesn't] understand" how she had hurt him, adding, "You keep trying to make yourselves 'look good' instead of trying to be concerned about your responses to my charges or anything else in my life." The disgraced reality TV star made a similar comment in a text message to Michelle three months prior. "[T]he public statements and pr work to save shows and public images i feel were placed above family relationships ... and still are to this day," one text read. He also accused his mother of seemingly worrying "about pr more than anything else sometimes" and claimed he was "not trying to shift blame for anything" before asking her to "consider your role and change so that other children are not in the same situations later." Josh messaged Michelle again two days later, asking her if she "maybe" treated him unfairly "because of [Michelle's] own guilt."

Josh Duggar Sent Messages to Wife Anna

Source: @annaduggar/Instagram Josh and Anna Duggar got married in September 2008.