Read the Most Shocking Text Messages Josh Duggar Sent From Prison — Including NSFW Messages to Wife Anna
May 23 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Josh Duggar Lashed Out at His Family in Angry Text Messages to Mom Michelle
Newly exposed prison texts from Josh Duggar are raising eyebrows.
In the exposed communications, the convicted s-- offender aired his grievances about family members to his mom, Michelle Duggar, lamenting he received "more compassion and love from strangers" than from his loved ones.
"[F]amily members continuing to judge and condemn, saying hurtful things is so hard to deal with," he messaged his mother, adding he "is in awe of how hurtful and judgmental people can be."
Josh added, "[E]ven just to be quiet and shut up and not say anything, but no, its [sic] like they enjoy it and they have been waiting to ambush me."
He also vented about what he viewed as a lack of "decency and respect" for the "seven little kids and wife crying themselves to sleep every night without daddy." He further claimed the family members, who were "willing to get on an airplane or drive [a] truck and trailer to help perfect strangers" and "risking their lives" at times, failed to offer the same kindness and support to his household.
He then insisted he would have supported the same people had they been in his position.
Josh Duggar Maintained His Innocence
In the same conversation thread, Josh maintained his innocence even after his conviction six weeks prior.
He told Michelle he was "struggling with raw pain and hurts [sic]" not only from family members but also "the guy who did the crime that put me in here." He claimed the alleged person was "top of my list trying to forgive."
His mother responded, "I'm so sorry for all that you, your precious bride, and sweet children are going through. Josh.????"
Josh did not text Michelle for nearly a month following the conversation.
- Josh Duggar's Shocking Texts Exposed: Dad-of-7 Berated His Family for Not Showing Him 'Compassion' After Child Pornography Conviction
- Josh Duggar Begged Wife Anna to Send Him Racy Photos While in Prison, Exposed NSFW Emails Reveal: Buy 'Something Low-Cut'
- Josh Duggar's Angry Texts Exposed: Disgraced TV Star Accused Parents of Putting Family's Public Image Above Him After Child Pornography Conviction
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Josh Duggar Blamed Mom Michelle Over His Conviction
Josh blamed his mother for allegedly playing a part in his criminal conviction in another set of text messages.
"[I] am very disappointed. I feel like you just don't receive criticism or take admission for your own actions THAT HAVE DIRECTLY AFFECTED MY LIFE, including in this situation," he texted.
The father-of-seven clarified, "I AM NOT BLAMING YOUR FOR THE SITUATION, BUT YOU ARE BLAMING ME — AND YOU DON'T EVEN KNOW THE TRUTH — YOU SAID THAT YOURSELF TODAY."
Josh told his mother she "[doesn't] understand" how she had hurt him, adding, "You keep trying to make yourselves 'look good' instead of trying to be concerned about your responses to my charges or anything else in my life."
The disgraced reality TV star made a similar comment in a text message to Michelle three months prior.
"[T]he public statements and pr work to save shows and public images i feel were placed above family relationships ... and still are to this day," one text read.
He also accused his mother of seemingly worrying "about pr more than anything else sometimes" and claimed he was "not trying to shift blame for anything" before asking her to "consider your role and change so that other children are not in the same situations later."
Josh messaged Michelle again two days later, asking her if she "maybe" treated him unfairly "because of [Michelle's] own guilt."
Josh Duggar Sent Messages to Wife Anna
Another batch of explosive texts included N--- exchanges between Josh and his wife, Anna Duggar, while he was behind bars at the Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas.
"miss you my lover," one of the texts Josh sent in May 2022 read. "i miss being in the shower with you scrubbing, i miss watching you try on clothes, i miss watching you being s---."
He then congratulated his wife for "making the scale numbers lower than expected" and recommended she buy herself "something low cut."
"[O]r you can try on clothes and send me a pic of you in your bra and panties ;) or try on 'go to the private pool for sun' swimsuit? btw you should order you a 2-piece swimsuit since summer is coming on soon, get something hot and fun," he continued.
Josh concluded the conversation with a declaration of love for Anna alongside a string of emojis that appeared frequently in his racy exchanges.
"I LOVE YOU FOREVER! HUGS AND KISSES ... AND EVERYTHING ELSE TOO! XOXOXOXOXO O: I LOVE YOU S---! x: :}v :}OvO," he reportedly wrote.
A few days later, he used the same emojis and added another message, "p.s. - send pics asap as requested, imlied (sic), inferred or otherwise stated lol. nice one(s) with your twos in it! (OvO)."
"p.s. - send pics asap as requested, imlied (sic), inferred or otherwise stated lol. nice one(s) with your twos in it! (OvO)," another sign-off read.
Days before his sentencing, Josh suggested several intimate and relaxing activities to Anna, including foot rubs and back rubs.
"And then we could really have some fun ... once we were nice and relaxed! So many memories flooding my mind right now," he continued before requesting more photos from Anna. "your s--- cleavage is amazing! thank you for thinking of me!"