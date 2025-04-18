'Woke' Patrick Mahomes and 'Loser' Wife Brittany Slammed by John Rocker for Allegedly Canceling Pitcher's Fight With Patrick Mahomes Sr.
John Rocker is firing shots at the Mahomes family after his planned fight against Patrick Mahomes Sr. was called off.
On Friday, April 18, Rocker took to X — formerly known as Twitter — to air out his frustration and blame the cancelation on Patrick Mahomes II and his wife, Brittany Mahomes.
"Today is the day I was supposed to fight Pat Mahomes Sr. Instead of fighting today he backed out like a little b---- because his son and his loser wife decided it'd be a bad look to the family name for him to get in the ring," the former athlete, 50, tweeted. "Bunch of f------ woke liberals." (Despite his comment, Brittany has sparked rumors she voted for Donald Trump after "liking" several pro-Trump tweets.)
The Mahomes family has yet to respond to the diss.
As OK! reported, the Mahomes patriarch, 54, and the Atlanta Braves alum first got into a scuffle in New Orleans over Super Bowl weekend this past February.
After the former New York Mets player refused to shake John's hand, they began yelling at each other, sparking people to come over and separate them.
However, it was soon revealed that the incident was staged as a precursor to a scheduled fight for Barstool Sports' Rough N' Rowdy event, which they were both going to be paid for, with Patrick Sr. set to earn an $85,000 paycheck.
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy previously claimed in February — when the match was first axed — that Brittany, 29, was behind the cancelation.
"They came to us to do this. Like, how would we ever come up with this concept, ‘Oh, let’s put John Rocker vs. Pat Mahomes Sr.?’ Who would ever think of that?" the businessman explained on "The Unnamed Show" podcast. "They came to us, said they hated each other and wanted to fight."
"Mahomes’ agent, the football player, and Brittany, from what I am told, intervened, and were like ‘There’s no way this fight’s happening. We’re going to cut this guy off if he does it.’ So it’s cancelled," he alleged.
Dave, 48, also claimed the Kansas City quarterback, 29, isn't a fan of his company.
"I don’t know why he hates us, by the way. Why, because your wife acted like an a------ and we said she did, and your brother was dancing on Sean Taylor’s tombstone at his dedication, doing a TikTok dance, and we said you probably shouldn’t do that? We’ve been fair to them," he spilled, referring to when Patrick's brother, Jackson Mahomes, 24, recorded himself doing a dance on Sean's memorial logo the day the late athlete's number was being retired.